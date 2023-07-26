Savannah and Chase Chrisley detail ‘inhumane conditions’ Todd and Julie Chrisley deal with behind bars

Chrisley Knows Best stars Savannah and Chase Chrisley aren’t happy about what their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are dealing with behind bars.

This isn’t the first time Savannah has talked about the conditions of the federal prisons where they are staying.

However, she and Chase went into more detail about what they’ve seen when visiting their parents on a recent episode of Savannah’s Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast.

As much of the country is experiencing record-high temperatures, facilities’ lack of air conditioning has been a hot topic. Josh Duggar, currently in a federal prison in Texas, is reportedly experiencing similar issues.

Lack of air conditioning isn’t the only issue the Chrisleys are dealing with.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what Savannah and Chase Chrisley had to say about the facilities where their parents are serving their time.

Savannah and Chase Chrisley detail ‘nightmare’ parents deal with

On the latest episode of Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, Savannah had Chase Chrisley as her guest.

They have discussed what it’s been like while their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, serve time in federal prison.

It hasn’t been easy for either of them and visiting them is sometimes hard, knowing what they are dealing with.

Chase said, “Now they both have no air conditioning … they’re both in states where it gets 100 plus degrees, and there’s no air conditioning.”

Savannah said that Julie deals with “rattlesnakes” just slithering around right where she sleeps. However, Chase chimed in, revealing they were not rattlesnakes but did appear to be “poisonous snakes.”

The two also talked about other issues the prisons are experiencing, including black mold and asbestos. Chase jokingly said it wasn’t “Fear Factor,” and Savannah reminded him it wasn’t the “Four Seasons.”

Is a Chrisley docuseries in the works?

Lindsie Chrisley teased there was a docuseries in the works as she declined to participate. Things between her and Savannah Chrisley aren’t good, as she has her blocked on social media.

Things with Chase Chrisley have changed too. He revealed he and Emmy Medders are no longer together and ended their engagement. No details about the split were revealed, but fans have been questioning whether they were still together after all photos of the couple on social media had been wiped clean.

Savannah has been busy filming something secret. She shared that she was headed to New Zealand but is already back home with Grayson and Chloe. The reality TV star took her siblings on a little getaway, where she shared a bikini selfie with Chloe hugging her around her next.

Things aren’t easy for the Chrisley siblings, but they are trying to stay strong for their parents.