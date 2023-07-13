Lindsie Chrisley confirms Chrisley docuseries is coming, hints at family drama

Former Chrisley Knows Best star Lindsie Chrisley spilled some tea about a docuseries in the works.

Since Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to federal prison earlier this year, Savannah Chrisley teased filming a show, but there were no other details shared.

With the recent revelation that Lindsie blocked her family members on social media, the feud between the siblings is back on despite a reconciliation ahead of Todd and Julie serving their sentences.

Lindsie lives a more private life than Savannah after walking away from reality TV. She has focused on raising her son and keeping her podcasts going but doesn’t share much on social media.

She gave a small update about her life and what’s happened lately while dropping a bit of tea about a Chrisley docuseries in the works.

Her caption read, in part, “Lastly, I’d like to address a rumor floating around about a possible documentary some family was approached to participate in. I, respectfully declined and do not plan to participate in any project that doesn’t allow for everyone’s voice to be heard. We all have a story, there’s always multiple sides and the truth lies somewhere in the middle.⁣”

Lindsie Chrisley declines participation in Chrisley docuseries

The situation with Todd and Julie Chrisley not only made headlines for months, but the charges and subsequent convictions shocked fans.

Chrisley Knows Best was one of the most popular reality TV shows in its heyday. Fans loved Todd and his family, and when the federal case was brought against him and Julie, it changed a lot.

With this being one of the biggest scandals in reality TV, it isn’t shocking that someone would be making a docuseries. After all, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets and the Randall Emmett docuseries were released about reality TV people.

Lindsie Chrisley declined to participate in the project because not everyone’s voices would be heard. Without the other participants, the story can be skewed.

Lindsie Chrisley reveals son struggles not seeing Todd and Julie Chrisley

In her Instagram update post, Lindsie Chrisley revealed how her son Jackson struggles with Todd and Julie Chrisley being away.

He sends them texts she reads when she takes his phone for the night. It hurts her mama heart, but the decision about whether to allow her son to visit them in a prison setting hasn’t been easy.

From what she said, she has chosen not to allow him to see them. They are appealing their convictions, and if that goes well and it happens, they will be back home. Lindsie seems to hope she won’t have to take Jackson to a prison setting. However, the process isn’t fast, so Jackson still misses them in the meantime.

There has not been an announcement about a Chrisley docuseries yet, but we suspect it’s coming.