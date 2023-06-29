Lindsie Chrisley talks drama with Savannah Chrisley: ‘We were raised to fight each other and that’s it’

Chrisley family drama is never-ending, even with Todd and Julie Chrisley serving their federal time.

The Chrisley siblings have been off and on for years, with Lindsie Chrisley only recently reconciling with Chase and Savannah Chrisley following their parents’ legal plight.

During a recent episode of her popular podcast Coffee Convos with Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry, Lindsie opened up about her siblings and their pettiness.

There has always been dramatics in the Chrisley family. After all, viewers saw much of that during the 10 seasons of Chrisley Knows Best that aired.

As they navigate life without Todd and Julie, things remain petty among the siblings. And it doesn’t look like things will change any time soon.

Lindsie isn’t afraid to talk about it, either.

Lindsie Chrisley talks about the ‘petty spaghetti’ between her and her siblings

On Coffee Convos, Lindsie Chrisley opened up about growing up with her siblings and how they have all been petty with each other.

She said, “We just be petty spaghetti all the time. We were raised like that. We were raised to fight each other, and that’s it.”

Lindsie opened up about why she has her siblings (all except Kyle Chrisley) blocked on social media. It’s interesting because they are all dealing with their parents serving time, and with Nanny Faye so close to Lindsie, it seems odd they would be blocked on social media.

However, there have been rumblings that things among the Chrisley siblings aren’t kosher. They may be anything but close.

She explained it as a get-them-or-be-gotten thing with the block, but after everything that transpired between them as Todd and Julie were going through their legal issues and her appearance on Dr. Phil, there may be way more to the story.

Interestingly enough, Lindsie also said, “I didn’t start the blocking game. I just feel like if people are just gonna, like, skeez on you and stuff and be upset by s**t you post, then they just shouldn’t see it.”

Savannah Chrisley is off filming a show

While Lindsie is busy keeping up with her podcasts, Savannah Chrisley is off filming a show.

Earlier this month, she teased that she was traveling across the world to film a show. Savannah didn’t reveal the show but shared that she would be filming in New Zealand.

She promised followers would see her on television when the show was wrapped, which is exciting since Growing Up Chrisley and Chrisley Knows Best were canceled following Todd and Julie Chrisley’s convictions.

Savannah hasn’t responded to Lindsie’s comments, but she likely will.