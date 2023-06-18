Savannah Chrisley teases filming a new show

Savannah Chrisley has a lot on her plate and added one more thing.

The stand-in mom of two has teased that a new show was coming, revealing a few more teases.

Despite it being Father’s Day weekend, Savannah isn’t spending time with Todd Chrisley while he serves time in a federal prison in Florida. Instead, she hopped on a flight and flew across the world.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share her adventures with her followers, and what she has planned has piqued some interest.

While in first class, Savannah shared a photo of herself all tucked in, ready to sleep on the flight that would last around 11 hours.

The reality TV star also shared a photo from the gate at the airport, revealing she was heading to Sydney, Australia, on her way to film the show that is her next adventure.

Savannah Chrisley teased her new adventure. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

What could Savannah Chrisley be filming?

Savannah Chrisley did not reveal any details surrounding what she would be filming but teased that it would be seen on television soon.

Before sharing her airport and plane photos, Savannah confirmed she was heading to New Zealand. She shared a post where she was trying on outfits before she jetted off on her adventure.

In the video, the Growing Up Chrisley star revealed she would be on a 30-hour flight, and that’s when a follower asked if her destination was Australia.

Savannah Chrisley confirms her destination. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Speculation is it is a reality TV competition show that has Savannah in New Zealand. She has been iffy about relationships, so it’s not likely that she is competing for love. It could be something like Survivor-esque or maybe something a little Big Brother-esque.

Savannah Chrisley shares the difficulties of life while her parents serve federal time

This is a year of firsts for Savannah Chrisley. She took guardianship of her two younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe.

Her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to their respective prisons earlier this year in January. She opened up about how Mother’s Day without her mom affected her.

It’s also affected Grayson Chrisley and Chloe Chrisley, too. Grayson talked about his feelings while appearing on Savannah’s podcast; it wasn’t easy for him. Some of the most significant parts of life will be missed because Todd and Julie are away. That has also complicated things for Savannah, who has devoted much of her time to being there for her siblings.

For a little while, Savannah will be able to focus on something else while she films in New Zealand.