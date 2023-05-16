Savannah Chrisley reveals ‘I’m angry’ amid Mother’s Day without Julie Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley isn’t holding anything back regarding how she’s feeling following the first Mother’s Day without her mom, Julie Chrisley.

This year will be filled with firsts, including the holidays without her parents at home.

The Chrisley Knows Best star knew what was coming as Mother’s Day approached, as she shared a message she received from Chloe Chrisley about not having Julie around.

While Savannah has been vocal about her feelings regarding her parents’ sentencing, she got incredibly vulnerable when sharing a post about her mom.

She took to Instagram to share a message about her mom, revealing how important Julie is to her and how perfect her parents are for each other.

Things aren’t easy for Savannah, especially with the added stress of raising her brother and her niece/adopted sister.

Savannah Chrisley gets vulnerable about Mother’s Day without Julie Chrisley

On Instagram, Savannah Chrisley shared a very long message and a slideshow honoring her mom, Julie Chrisley.

As viewers watched Chrisley Knows Best for 10 seasons, there was never a doubt that the family’s love was authentic. Julie and Savannah have always been close, and the mother-and-daughter duo have been on many adventures together.

She wrote, in part, “A lot of firsts happening…and frankly…I HATE IT! I’m angry! I hold it all in pretty well…I’ve mastered the art of compartmentalizing. I may be 25… but I miss my mama so bad my heart hurts.”

As Mother’s Day has come and gone, Grayson Chrisley’s 17th birthday is here. This will be his first without his mom and dad by his side, and the one before he becomes an adult.

These milestones are just the first of many the family will experience without Todd and Julie Chrisley.

Savannah also praised her mom in the post, saying, “I MISS YOU MAMA ❤️ I will forever fight for you.”

Are Todd and Julie Chrisley still happy together?

There has been plenty of speculation about whether Todd and Julie Chrisley’s marriage would survive the legal issues and the federal time they would have to serve.

While Savannah Chrisley revealed that her parents are “madly” in love and will come out stronger in the end, there are rumblings that Julie is having a tough time behind bars and has some regrets.

The couple is just a few months into serving their sentences, and while they are appealing the convictions, things aren’t moving very fast.

Savannah and her siblings are holding onto hope that they will win their appeal and their parents will be home sooner rather than later. For now, though, she is raising Grayson and Chloe while visiting her parents as much as possible.

Even though she hides it well, Savannah Chrisley struggles with her new reality.