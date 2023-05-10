Savannah Chrisley shares heartbreaking reality of first Mother’s Day without Julie Chrisley

It will be a year of firsts for the Chrisley children.

Their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to federal prison in mid-January. The year will be filled with holidays without their parents, and no one feels it more than the youngest Chrisley.

Savannah Chrisley is currently raising her younger brother, Grayson, and her niece/adopted sister, Chloe.

Viewers have watched them and their other siblings grow up as Todd’s hit show, Chrisley Knows Best, aired over the last decade. They became household names, and now, the family is facing some of the most challenging times without their parents there to guide them.

The reality TV star has opened up about life without her mom and dad on her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley. She often shares updates on them and recently revealed the tough time Julie is experiencing while away from her family and husband.

As Mother’s Day approaches, things won’t be the same for the Chrisleys.

Savannah Chrisley shares a heartbreaking message from Chloe Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley is navigating this new part of life as the world looks on.

She has been open about the struggles and how her siblings are coping with their parents being away and Savannah being in charge.

And while things appear to be going well for the most part, Chloe sent her big sister a sad message about the upcoming Mother’s Day holiday.

The Chrisley Knows Best star shared a screenshot on her Instagram Story with the words “The things no one talks about…” written across it. She appropriately blurred out the rest of the messages but left the one about Mother’s Day visible.

Chloe said, “I’m sad [crying emoji] mom will not be here for Mother’s Day.”

Chloe Chrisley tells Savannah Chrisley she is sad about Mother’s Day. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Where are Todd and Julie Chrisley?

Todd Chrisley is serving his time at a federal prison in Florida. He will be there for 12 years, maybe slightly less. Julie Chrisley was initially supposed to serve her time in another federal prison in Florida. Still, she was assigned to a federal prison with a medical facility on-site in Kentucky ahead of her report date.

The judge gave the couple a combined 19 years, with Julie serving seven. She had requested to do her time while on home confinement, but that was denied. The Chrisleys had planned for Savannah Chrisley to be the one to raise Grayson and Chloe in their absence, as she revealed they were preparing to be headed to prison when the sentence was handed down just days before Thanksgiving 2022. Fortunately, they were able to celebrate the holidays at home before reporting earlier this year.