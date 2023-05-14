Julie Chrisley reportedly having a hard time in prison, ‘regrets what she did’

As another holiday that Julie Chrisley will miss because she is behind bars comes and goes, the reality of her new life allegedly takes a toll on the Chrisley Knows Best star.

Julie and Todd Chrisley are roughly four months into their respective sentences, and things aren’t easy for the couple, who were used to living the good life since they shot to fame over a decade ago.

She is set to serve seven years in the Kentucky federal prison she resides in, and he was sentenced to 12 years in the Florida prison where he currently resides.

Their children have been visiting them, as Chase Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley switch weekends, so they ensure their parents get visits every weekend. Chase revealed their schedule and confirmed that his parents’ housing conditions aren’t good. Savannah has custody of Grayson and Chloe Chrisley and brings them when she visits her parents.

There has been some speculation about how Julie would hold up while away from her family and her husband, and it seems she is “broken down” as the reality of what the next several years will look like for her.

While Savannah recently revealed her mom is doing well and keeping herself busy, that isn’t what an insider says.

Julie Chrisley allegedly blames Todd Chrisley for this mess

According to an insider, who spoke with The Daily Mail, things aren’t going well for Julie Chrisley as she remains in federal prison.

They told the publication, “She has broken down. She is not doing well at all. She cannot fathom how she will spend years being locked up and feels that she let her family down.”

Julie is reportedly losing hope that the appeal process will work and their convictions will be overturned. The insider continued, “Todd assured her that they would not go to jail and now Julie regrets what she did in the name of fame.”

Interestingly enough, both Julie and Todd Chrisley maintained their innocence from the beginning, but not everyone agreed with them on that. Chase and Savannah have rallied around their parents to show a united front, though Savannah is more vocal about things and has taken on the bulk of the responsibility.

How long will the Chrisleys be behind bars?

As it stands, Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 19 years combined, with him serving 12 and her serving the remaining seven.

They reported to their respective prisons in mid-January and have only done four months of the years they were given. And because it is a federal prison, there isn’t much taken off the sentence for good behavior.

The situation has taken a toll on the entire family. Savannah Chrisley recently shared the heartbreaking side of things when Chloe sent her a message about Mother’s Day.