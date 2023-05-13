Chase Chrisley details Todd Chrisley’s prison conditions: ‘My mom’s place is even worse’

Chase Chrisley hasn’t been too open about life with his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, behind bars.

Savannah Chrisley has shared more details, and she has taken on the responsibility of the head of the family in her parents’ absence.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars watched as Todd and Julie reported to separate federal prisons earlier this year. Every holiday this year will be a first for the family without them, including Mother’s Day.

Earlier this week, Chase appeared on the Chasin’ Birdies podcast. It was a switch-up for the podcast hosts and gave Chrisley fans more insight into how Chase feels with his parents away.

With Todd and Julie in separate prisons in separate states, it takes some strategizing to ensure they both get weekend visits.

Chase was very candid about his parents’ conditions while in federal custody.

Chase Chrisley alleges there is black mold and no air conditioning in the facilities where Todd and Julie Chrisley reside

While speaking on the Chasin’ Birdies podcast, Chase Chrisley opened up about the conditions he sees his parents living in while in federal custody.

He mentioned how people think Todd Chrisley is living in a country club, but that’s not the cause. In his facility in Florida, there is black mold.

Chase also revealed that the federal prison and medical facility Julie is housed in lacks air conditioning. He called the conditions “so sh***y.”

How do Chase Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley ensure they see their parents?

Savannah Chrisley is working on doing her best while raising Grayson Chrisley and Chloe Chrisley. She shares photos of their life and focuses on putting them first.

Chase Chrisley revealed he and Savannah switch back and forth to see their parents to ensure everyone gets time to see both parents. One weekend he sees his dad and the following, he goes to see his mom. Todd is in Florida, Julie is in Kentucky, and the kids live in Nashville.

He said, “Savannah will go see my dad, I’ll go see my mom, we’ll rotate.”

She also brings Grayson and Chloe to see whichever parent she sees that weekend.

This hasn’t been easy for the family, especially because Todd and Julie haven’t been apart like this in three decades. While they work to appeal their convictions, they will continue to serve time in their facilities. Julie had requested to do her time under home confinement, but that was denied.

Not long ago, Savannah also gave an update on her mom. She revealed Julie sticks to herself and likes to keep busy, so time passes quickly.

It’s a day-by-day thing right now for the Chrisley kids as they navigate this new chapter of their life.