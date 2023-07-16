Savannah Chrisley in bikini shares fun from paradise

Savannah Chrisley recently spent time away from Chloe and Grayson Chrisley filming a show, and now she is spending quality time with them in paradise.

She has been busy raising her brother and sister/niece while her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, serve time in federal prison.

It hasn’t been easy on her, and she’s talked about some of it on her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.

The Chrisley Knows Best star has stepped up for her siblings, who appear to be enjoying themselves where it is sunny and warm.

While spending time in what appears to be the pool, Chloe and Savannah posed for a sister selfie.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Savannah wore a floral bikini while snapping the cute photo as Chloe hung her arms around her big sister’s neck.

Savannah Chrisley poses with Chloe Chrisley while in the pool. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley filmed a reality TV show

Earlier this summer, Savannah Chrisley revealed she was filming a show across the globe.

The Growing Up Chrisley star shared some snaps while on her way to New Zealand but didn’t reveal which show she was shooting.

Speculation is it was possibly Stars on Mars, as that’s where Season 1 was filmed.

It seems like something Savannah may have some interest in, and earning some extra money while raising two kids was likely an incentive.

Savannah Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley feud

There is drama among the Chrisley sisters.

Lindsie Chrisley revealed she blocked her sister Savannah Chrisley earlier this month. She said they were raised to “fight each other,” and that’s what happens.

The two sisters had been at odds for years before reconciling amid Todd and Julie Chrisley’s legal drama. They did a podcast with the family, and things appeared to have gone well, but the recent blocking development seems to say otherwise.

It also seems there is a Chrisley docuseries in the works, likely detailing the legal issues surrounding Todd and Julie. Lindsie said she declined to participate because not all voices were represented. She did not elaborate more, though.

Savannah hasn’t mentioned anything other than another show in the works for the family, but details weren’t available. It likely isn’t with NBC Universal, though, so we’re betting on it being made from a streaming service like Hulu or Netflix.

Despite the complicated relationships in her life and managing her parents’ visitation schedule, it seems Savannah Chrisley still knows how to slow down and enjoy some fun in the sun.