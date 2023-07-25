Chase Chrisley ends engagement with Emmy Medders

Chrisley Knows Best star Chase Chrisley has been with Emmy Medders for years, but things are over between the two.

There has been speculation that the two were over as she was spotted without her ring, and their social media pages seemingly wiped out all traces of their relationship.

Chase and Emmy have had a few back-and-forth issues, breaking up a time or two, but things seemed solid recently.

The reality TV star released a statement about the ending of their engagement but didn’t elaborate on what happened between them.

Things haven’t been easy since Chase’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, began serving federal time earlier this year in separate locations.

Some of that stress could have leaked over into his relationship with Emmy.

Chase Chrisley releases statement about the split

Chase Chrisley broke his silence about the status of his relationship with former fiancee Emmy Medders on his Instagram Story.

The Growing Up Chrisley star wrote, “Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself. We both agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Chase Chrisley announced his split from Emmy Medders. Pic credit: @chasechrisley/Instagram

Rumblings have been happening for weeks, and it seems they decided to make their decision public. However, since no details were given, it’s unclear whether it was mutual or if that was just easier to say to avoid more drama and focus on the family.

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s absence weighs heavily on their kids

Savannah Chrisley has been open about how hard things have been for her without her dad and mom.

She currently has guardianship of her brother, Grayson Chrisley, and her niece/sister, Chloe. Things have been more complicated with that responsibility, but Savannah enjoys hanging out with them.

Chase Chrisley hasn’t opened up about dealing with his parents behind bars. He and Savannah switched up which parent they visited each time because Todd Chrisley is in Florida and Julie Chrisley is in Kentucky.

Their relationship with their oldest sister, Lindsie Chrisley, is fractured again. They seemingly made up, but Lindsie revealed she was always encouraged to “fight” Savannah, and the two are no longer in contact on social media.

Between family things and the stress of life, it seems the relationship between Chase and Emmy Medders couldn’t withstand everything thrown their way.

Their privacy request likely means we won’t know the details about why they split, at least not yet.