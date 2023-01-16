Sarah Hyland reacts after Chris Harrison mentions Wells Adams on new podcast

Sarah Hyland reacts to Chris Harrison reaching out to her husband after his debut podcast episode. Pic credit: @wellsadams/Instagram

Sarah Hyland had a thing or two to say after Christ Harrison mentioned her husband, Wells Adams, on his new podcast.

Chris, who hosted every series in the Bachelor franchise since its first season premiered in 2002, stepped down from his position in 2021 after his public standpoint on contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s controversial photos.

For the first time in two years, Chris has finally spoken out about resigning from the position on his new podcast, The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever.

The iHeartRadio podcast debuted on January 9 and featured Chris opening up about how impactful the situation has been on his life.

During the debut episodes, Chris revealed that he was hopeful to see former contestant and Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams take over his position as the host of The Bachelor upon his departure. However, after a few stand-ins, the role has now been officially given to Jesse Palmer.

While on the carpet for the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night, Sarah revealed that Chris had reached out to Wells after the podcast dropped to let him know he was mentioned.

Sarah Hyland reacts to Chris Harrison mentioning Wells Adams on podcast

“I think [Chris] texted Wells about it, being like, ‘Heads up I talked about you in the second episode,’ but I don’t know what he said or anything,” Sarah told Entertainment Tonight.

After ET’s Denny Directo clarified that Chris had only good things to say about Wells, Sarah sweetly replied, “Everybody loves Wells. I mean, it’s Wells.”

Sarah also mentioned that she has not listened to the podcast yet.

While Chris Harrison knew Wells was in a very difficult position — wanting to stay out of the situation yet still support his friend — Chris said he was still his top pick to take over the gig.

Chris Harrison wanted Wells to take over as The Bachelor host

“Wells has always been a very good man and a good friend of mine,” Chris revealed on his podcast. “Wells was in a very difficult situation because obviously he was still kind of connected to the show and he was doing stuff on Paradise, but he was one of the first to reach out to me and just say, ‘Look, I’m staying out of this. I love you and respect you.'”

He continued to say, “I thought, to be completely candid, that Wells was going to get the job… I even told him, I said, ‘Hey, man, I won’t speak out publicly because I don’t think that will help you at all. In fact, it would do a lot more harm than good. But I really hope you get the job. I think you’d be great at it.'”

Wells himself also shared that he was bummed to have not been chosen to take over the position as host, although he understood that his never being the Bachelor may have played a role in the decision.

In terms of hosting the reality dating show, Chris also revealed that he knew there were other members of Bachelor Nation who were interested in stepping into the role after his departure.

“I knew about certain cast members who were calling in. And the funny thing is, the people who were calling in I knew had no chance to get the job,” he explained.

Chris also mentioned the former lead of The Bachelor, Nick Viall, as someone who was interested in taking over as host.

The Bachelor premieres on Monday, January 23 at 8/7c on ABC.