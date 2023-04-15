RuPaul’s Drag Race: Sasha Colby was crowned Next Drag Superstar, making herstory

Sasha Colby was crowned America’s Next Drag Superstar on RuPaul’s Drag Race, making herstory.

She was the first Hawaiian queen to earn the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar, collecting her crown, a year’s worth of Anastasia Cosmetics, and the largest purse in RuPaul’s Drag Race history, a $200,000 cash prize via Cash App.

The reigning queen, Willow Pill, handed off the royal scepter after greeting the audience onstage with her inspiring track, I Hate People.

An emotional Sasha, the consummate professional, thanked family and fans in proper pageant form while the crowd cheered.

The former Miss Continental landed in the Grand Finale with Anetra, Misstress Isabelle Brooks, and Luxx Noir London, where she performed an original song before a gagworthy lipsync for the world with Anetra to Knock On Wood by Amii Stewart.

Mama Ru crowned Sasha, and the choice was clear.

“Sasha Colby is the kind of talent that comes around once in a generation,” said the seven-time Emmy award-winning host and Executive Producer, RuPaul. “She embodies all the qualities of America’s Next Drag Superstar and so much more.”

Sasha Colby wins Next Drag Superstar. Pic credit: MTV

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 top four contestants perform original songs in the grand finale

The top four queens, Anetra, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, and Sasha Colby, pulled out all the stops in their original performance onstage at the grand finale.

Anetra had to modify her performance after a dancer was injured during a particularly elaborate stunt during filming. However, the queen didn’t miss a beat and ate the choreography to her original single, Lotus.

This is her moment! 🪷 @iamanetra turned it OUT in a performance of her original song, “Lotus” 🎶 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/OEAA88xndd — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 15, 2023

Luxx Noir London was indeed runway ready performing their aptly named original, It’s Giving Fashion. Once again, the glam queen showed up with her theatrical chops, leaving the audience gagging.

Runway ready! 💋 @luxxnoirlondon served pure GLAM with the performance of her original song, “It’s Giving Fashion” 🎶 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/IRjBITN325 — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 15, 2023

Mistress Isabelle Brooks, dressed in latex and still in her congenial era, offered the world a cure for “drag delusion” with her campy single, Delusion.

NURSE! 💉 @MistressIBrooks cured us for LIFE with a performance of her original song, “Delusion” 🎶 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/Yt4o1zmbN9 — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 15, 2023

Saving the best for last, Sasha Colby went off in her production and performance of her single, GODDESS. The award-show-worthy performance was next level, leaving the audience and judges mesmerized with a full-on Medusa-inspired Goddess theme.

G-O-D-D-E-S-S! 🐍 @sashacolby shut it DOWN with the performance of her original song, “GODDESS” 🎶 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/MKOATbyDfQ — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 15, 2023

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 ends with an action-packed grand finale theatrical event

The star-studded grand finale featured a tribute to fashion designer Bob Mackie, a Rusical performance by Orville Peck and RuPaul’s Drag Race resident composer, Leland, and a performance by two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon.

Fashion designer Bob Mackie received a first-ever “Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award” and a video tribute to the celebrity icon. The long-time supporter of RuPaul offered a message to drag queens around the world, saying, “Don’t let anyone steal your sparkle.”

Celebrity guest judge, Orville Peck, joined RPDR resident composer Leland on the piano for a Wigloose: The Rusical performance of Built On Drag. The Season 15 queens joined the duo for a moving performance.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5 and All Stars Season 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon performed an epic rendition of When You’re Good To Mama from the Broadway musical Chicago before thanking Mama Ru for the opportunities RuPaul’s Drag Race has given her. Jinkx made herstory as the first drag queen to play Matron “Mama” Morton on Broadway.

The former Miss Congeniality, Kornbread, took the stage in flawless lioness makeup to crown Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, the winner of this season’s Miss Congeniality. Malaysia won a $10,000 cash prize sponsored by Olay Body for the honor. Olay Body also awarded the remaining queens $2,000 each to celebrate a fierce season.

RuPaul’s Drag Race announces the premiere of All Stars Season 8 during the grand finale special

During the finale airing, it was announced that RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked! will premiere Friday, May 12, on Paramount+.

Additionally, Queens of the Universe judges Vanessa Williams and Michelle Visage were on hand to unveil an exclusive look at the world’s most talented queens battling it out for global domination, the first-ever international drag singing competition.

The show’s second season premieres on Friday, June 2, exclusively on Paramount+.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked! premiere Friday, May 12, on Paramount+.