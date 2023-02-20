Sasha Colby delivered an out-of-this-world performance on RuPaul’s Drag Race, knocking out fierce competitor Anetra in the LipSync Lalaparuza Smackdown challenge.

The impeccable match-up was a show for the ages for fans and the judges, with Sasha eating up while whipping her hair back and forth to Fifth Harmony’s I’m in Love with a Monster.

The Intergalactic queen stopped time and gave herself another week of impressing RuPaul’s Drag Race judges with her dynamic talent.

Later, Miss Sasha gave fans Sailor Scout realness with an anime-inspired photo shoot on Instagram. The body queen captioned the photo:

“💗✨💜LALAPARUZA💜✨💗 Feeling my anime sailor scout fantasy! The superhero you never knew you needed!!!”

However, The 40-inch jet black ponytail, sheer bodice with diamond encrusted embellishment, and thigh-high patent-leather stilettos were the sultry Sailor Sasha fans knew they wanted.

Sasha Colby gagged the judges in her anime-inspired look on RuPaul’s Drag Race

Sasha Colby channeled Sailor Pluto vibes and knocked out the competition with a ponytail-whipping other-worldly performance next to the fiercest competitor in lip-syncing talent, Anetra.

The match-up of the lip-syncing titans delivered a herstory-making LipSync Lalaparuza Smackdown that couldn’t have been easy for the judges to choose a clear winner and left everyone a bit gagged by the talent they were dishing up.

The seasoned performer’s confidence shined through, and Mama Ru took notice, keeping the pageant queen safe each week.

RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Sasha Colby is no stranger to competition

Sasha Colby, the 37-year-old native Hawaiian and drag mother of Season 14 contestant Kerri Colby, is a seasoned performer in drag circles.

Before taking the stage for the LipSync Lalaparuza Smackdown, Sasha said, “I know the song, I know my opponent, I know this stage, and I know me. Let’s just get going.”

The former Miss Continental (2012) was doing dance competitions before entering the pageant circuit and knew how to command the stage.

The timing of her performance was notable for that reason, and her professionalism shines through with her confidence in the multitude of challenges that come with being a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race. She comes prepared to slay.

Even with gag-worthy abilities, Sasha has confidence with humility. She’s offered advice and played mediator when egos got the most of the performers. She knows when to dial the diva back.

With fashionable taste, wit, and charm, all this makes her the queen to beat this season.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays at 8/7c on MTV.