RuPaul’s Drag Race: Iconic Anetra vs Marcia Marcia Marcia lipsync is one for the herstory books

Anetra and Marcia Marcia Marcia left it all on stage in a lipsync battle for the ages last week on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

While Anetra sent Marcia home, the latter queen held her own in the match-up and could hold her head high, knowing that this battle wasn’t won easily.

Next to the Sasha vs. Anetra battle, these two queens may be the most talented lipsyncers in the Season 15 competition.

Anetra has proven herself to be a frontrunner in the competition giving the more seasoned Sasha Colby a run for her money toward the finale.

In style and talent for the runway, Anetra has impressed the judges weekly, showing her passion for stage performance.

Marcia had talent in performing arts with her acting abilities and character representation, but unfortunately, her drag persona wasn’t drag enough for the judges.

The epic Anetra vs. Marcia Marcia Marcia lipsync battle makes herstory

RuPaul’s Drag Race has had some memorable lipsync moments over the years, and Anetra vs. Marcia Marcia Marcia is one of them.

The next level performance to Doja Cat’s Boss B***h was giving Brooke Lynn Hytes vs. Yvie Oddly on Season 11 fierceness.

Athletic ability is Anetra’s strong suit on stage, but Marcia Marcia Marcia put in the work! If not for her drag persona critique, the consensus was Marcia would be a double shantay contender based on her lipsync talent.

Watch these queens put in the work:

Anetra leaps over a completely unaware Marcia Marcia Marcia in a spontaneous moment that looks like it could be choreographed.

The back bends, bike pedals, cartwheels, and timing embodied the Boss B***h vibe.

Fans react to the Anetra vs. Marcia Marcia Marcia lipsync battle on RuPaul’s Drag Race

Twitter fans reacted to the RuPaul’s Drag Race lipsync battle between Anetra and Marcia Marcia Marcia, and fans were obsessed with the herstory-making performance.

(pu)rrrrrrr! AHHHHHHHH! actually obsessed with anetra and marcia on this one #dragrace #rupaulsdragrace pic.twitter.com/99H6ZB9MSg — drag (race) queens archive (@dragracearchive) March 11, 2023

While some fans felt Anetra ate the gagworthy battle, most thought they both slayed on stage.

“i LIVED for this whole sequence,” wrote one fan.

i LIVED for this whole sequence, you have no idea 😭 they both slayed#DragRace15 #rupaulsdragrace pic.twitter.com/BJRpaUNnlI — うさぎ Usagi (@JohnUly_) March 11, 2023

Some fans were convinced it was a double shantay moment and were “living” for this lipsync, saying, “Marcia Marcia Marcia and Anetra just killed it and I was a little hopeful about a double shantay but Mama Ru wasn’t in the mood!”

Doja Cat – Boss Bitch, come on! I am living for this lip sync!!! Marcia Marcia Marcia and Anetra just killed it and I was a little hopeful about a double shantay but Mama Ru wasn't in the mood! #RuPaulsDragRace pic.twitter.com/V5MwedPQyd — Diego Serafim (@DiegoSerafimm) March 11, 2023

Another fan declared, “This will go down in Drag Race HERSTORY and definitely should’ve been a double shantay.”

This will go down in Drag Race HERSTORY and definitely should’ve been a double shantay. I said it. #DragRace #rpdr15 #rupaulsdragrace pic.twitter.com/YBt1Ze85pN — Trent (@trentastic_) March 11, 2023

Even though Mama Ru sent Marcia Marcia Marcia home, I’m sure it won’t be the last time we see the New York City queen onstage. The look queen has stage talent and a long career ahead of her.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays at 8/7c on MTV.