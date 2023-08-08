Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex is pregnant with third child following their rough relationship

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has dated several women since his rise to fame on Jersey Shore, and now one of his exes is expecting her third child years after their issue-plagued relationship.

Jenn Harley, whom Ronnie dated for two years and shares a child with, has revealed she’s expecting another child.

The 35-year-old confirmed her pregnancy via an image shared on social media where she wore a black bikini and showed off her noticeable baby bump.

The photo, uploaded to Harley’s Instagram Monday, featured her with her boyfriend, Joe Ambrosole, as they struck a pose in a gorgeous ocean setting in Miami, Florida, to present their announcement.

With soaking wet hair, Harley stood sideways with her hands and baby bump pressed against Ambrosole, who wore visibly wet white swim trunks. They each delivered stares toward the camera.

No clever captions were included beyond “J + J + J,” along with a tag for Adam Opris Photography for capturing their beautiful shot.

Ronnie and Jenn Harley had rough relationship

Ronnie began dating Harley in 2017, and their relationship was full of drama, much like Ronnie’s relationship before that with Jersey Shore castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

Ronnie allegedly cheated on Harley while filming Jersey Shore Family Vacation in 2018. According to US Weekly, he later denied cheating on his pregnant girlfriend. The couple got into a heated public altercation in June 2018.

Just a few weeks after that altercation made headlines, Harley was arrested for another fight she had with Ronnie.

In October 2018, Ronnie alleged that Harley had punched him in the face as he shared a photo of himself with a black eye.

The Jersey Shore star got arrested in October 2019. Among his seven misdemeanor charges at the time was one for domestic violence. However, he pleaded not guilty to all charges in November of that year.

Harley gave birth to her and Ronnie’s first child, Ariana Sky, in April 2018, whom the couple had been co-parenting during their off-and-on relationship.

However, Ronnie was awarded full custody of Ariana in 2022. She sometimes appears on his social media in videos or photos Ronnie shares.

In addition to Ariana, Harley shares a 17-year-old son, Mason, with her ex-husband, Joshua Rogers.

Ronnie returned to Jersey Shore, as did his ex Sammi Sweetheart

Ronnie and his castmate, Sammi, famously dated during the MTV show’s original run. Their relationship lasted from 2009 through 2016 when they officially broke up following much drama, some of which made it into Jersey Shore episodes.

As mentioned, Ronnie moved on with Harley in 2017. Sammi moved on with Christian Biscardi, whom she dated until 2021. Ronnie also dated Saffire Matos from 2020 until 2022.

In May 2021, Ronnie left Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to address his mental health. However, viewers were surprised when they saw Ronnie included in the trailer for Season 7, teasing his return to the MTV spinoff this year.

Not only that but his castmate and ex-girlfriend, Sammi, made a surprise appearance in the trailers as she officially returned to the show after many years away.

Sammi spoke about becoming more mature after getting time away from reality TV and moving far beyond the drama of her relationship with Ronnie during their earlier Jersey Shore days.

She also said she now viewed Ronnie as a “co-worker” and had moved beyond their previous issues as she’s dated several times since. Sammi is currently dating Justin May.

All this time away from the show ultimately helped Sammi decide to return as she felt she was in a better place.

As Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino revealed, he felt Ronnie was at a good spot in his life to return to the show, as he’d been working on himself after his legal issues and struggles with alcoholism and depression.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.