Jersey Shore’s Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola disses Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, reveals rude celeb during WWHL

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is back on Jersey Shore following a lengthy hiatus from the show that made her famous.

The 36-year-old, who returned for the spinoff Family Vacation Season 7, revealed she’s grown up since her previous days on the show and moved past the relationship drama it brought.

That drama involved castmate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who Sammi dated during the original MTV series. Their relationship ended in 2016 after seven years together, and they’ve each dated others since.

Not only was Sammi’s return hyped for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but so was Ronnie’s, as fans waited to see if they’d appear in any scenes and have a conversation years later.

During a recent Watch What Happens Live episode, Sammi was with most of her castmates to discuss her return to the show and other topics, including what she missed about Ronnie most.

Sammi also dished on a rude celebrity that she admits she’s still a fan of despite their treatment of the JS cast.

Sammi disses her ex Ronnie during WWHL

Eight of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast members showed up for Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo as the host grilled them with a barrage of fun and burning questions.

While Sammi appeared alongside Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, DJ Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick, Ronnie was absent.

At one point, Cohen had the cast members dishing about one another, and Sammi had the opportunity to name three things she missed most about her ex Ronnie while away from the show.

“Absolutely nothing,” she said, adding, “That’s one thing.”

Sammi didn’t elaborate beyond that, but it’s apparent she’s moved on and is uninterested in rehashing things. Ahead of the Family Vacation Season 7 premiere, she mentioned in an interview she was in a “great place” and more mature since the previous drama with Ronnie.

Sammi’s lengthy break from reality TV helped her return to the show all these years later. During that interview, Sammi also commented on Ronnie working on himself in recent years and said she views him as a “co-worker” now while filming Family Vacation.

“I personally am in a great place. Whatever he’s doing, as long as it’s positive and good, like, [I] wish him the best, but yeah, I’ve kind of like moved on [from] that vibe. So I kind of do my own thing and like keep it at that,” she said.

Following her split from Ronnie, Sammi dated Christian Biscardi from 2017 until 2021. She’s currently with Justin May, whom she appears happy with based on social media shares and comments.

Sammi reveals celeb who was rude around Jersey Shore stars

The shady duck phone on WWHL asked the JS crew several questions, including who the rudest celebrity was toward them when they started to gain fame. Not many of the cast wanted to answer, as Angelina initially pleaded the fifth.

“Me and Gina encountered a rude celebrity once, but we don’t want to say who it is,” Sammi added.

After Snooki blurted out Joy Behar and explained how The View host had cornered her and told her she wasn’t really Italian, Sammi and Angelina finally spilled details about their rude celebrity.

They revealed it was actor Ryan Reynolds, with Sammi speculating, “Maybe he had a bad day.”

Angelina said Reynolds “was not great to us” and didn’t seem to want to be around the Jersey Shore stars when they were at an event with him.

Sammi and Angelina said they still love Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, despite that earlier incident in their lives when he seemed rude. Cohen suggested maybe they’ll “re-meet” him again someday under friendlier circumstances.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.