Whoopi Goldberg admits Joy Behar ‘scared her so badly’ after this on-air accident on The View

During a recent episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg recalled a scary incident during the telecast involving her co-host Joy Behar.

Earlier this week, the hosts discussed an incident where Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell froze while speaking at a podium for a news conference.

McConnell tripped and fell in Washington, DC, and suffered a concussion several months before his freeze at the podium.

That led to The View hosts talking about tripping and falling and how scary those incidents can be because it’s hard to know what’s happening at the moment and if a serious health issue might be causing it.

“Remember when I fell on stage?” Joy asked, and Whoopi said she remembered that moment.

“I wasn’t even going to bring it up,” Whoopi joked with Joy, who didn’t seem to mind talking about it.

Whoopi said Joy’s on-air incident ‘scared her so badly’

“It scared us so badly because we didn’t know,” Whoopi said of Joy’s accident during The View.

“My tush missed the seat. That’s all. I was trying, and the thing swung, and I went down,” Joy said about falling during the show.

“You didn’t see what we saw,” Whoopi told Joy, adding, “We saw you trying to figure out how not to fall onto the floor, and that was scary. We didn’t know whether to catch you and annoy you because we’re touching you.”

Behar joked that the chair felt like “a ride at Coney Island” amusement park during her accident.

The 80-year-old explained that the chairs they had during her fall were much different than the ones they were seated on now due to a specific feature.

Check out the full segment below, including The View’s discussion of McConnell’s incident at the podium.

The View made a major set change after Behar’s accident

Behar’s scary on-air accident happened in March 2022. As she was walking out for the start of the show, she hit the ground rear first while trying to sit down.

Her co-hosts Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin rushed over to assist her in getting up, as did Whoopi, who told her, “Come on, just stand.”

“25 years, that has never happened – who do I sue?” Behar said once she finally took a seat safely at the table.

She didn’t suffer any serious injuries from the incident, but it did result in The View making a significant change with their set.

According to The Sun, when Season 26 arrived in September 2022, new chairs on the set were meant to be safer for the hosts.

While the old gray chairs had padding and swivel bases, the new ones did not.

Instead, the upgraded chairs were tan with four tall legs, square seats, and no pads. During last week’s episode of The View, Behar maintained that the swivel feature on the old chairs was a big part of why she fell.

Whoopi joked that their current seats don’t seem new to her because her “behind doesn’t fit,” and she’s mentioned it plenty of times.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.