The View fans are sick of pre-recorded episodes on Fridays

A lot of the appeal of The View is the fact that the discussion show is supposed to be filmed live in front of an audience.

However, sometimes they end up airing a pre-recorded episode with a disclaimer that the episode has already been recorded.

Fans are understanding of this at times, such as during holidays or when panelists are sick, but other times, it gets a bit old.

Fans aren’t thrilled that The View has been playing pre-recorded episodes on Fridays, and want the ladies to get back to their live segments.

Plus, this last Friday was a pre-recorded episode, and viewers missed out on seeing the ladies discuss legendary musician Tony Bennett’s passing.

Several fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the matter.

The View fans take to Twitter over another pre-recorded episode

A couple of people took to Twitter to express their feelings on the pre-recorded episode and how they hoped the ladies from The View would pay tribute to Tony Bennett on Monday.

“Today’s shoe was PRERECORDED so they will salute #TonyBennett on Monday when the show returns LIVE,” one user wrote. “Comic @LoniLove tweeted to check on @ladygaga who is filming a movie out of the country.”

Lady Gaga had a close relationship with Tony Bennett, so it makes sense that loved ones would be checking in on the singer.

Another user wrote, “R.I.H. Tony Bennett. (His cause of death isn’t known yet) Of course they’ll probably or obviously mention his passing Monday cuz the Friday shows are usually taped. #theview.”

Pic credit: @FarrisFlagg/@gramfurn/Twitter

Allegedly, others are mad about Friday’s shows being taped in general.

According to The U.S. Sun, one user wrote, “Another pre-taped Friday. Poor overworked have to be off every Friday during the summer. What a job?”

“Is every Friday episode going to be pre-recorded?” Asked another user.

“They are about to take the rest of the summer off. Why do they tape every Friday for the last 2 months?” Another user questioned.

Monsters and Critics was unable to find these tweets on Twitter, so they may be deleted or from private accounts.

The View fans critique lack of topics

Last Monday, The View fans took to social media once again when they weren’t pleased with the episode.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the show began with some idle chatter rather than hot-topic discussions as it should have been.

Many assumed that the ladies had nothing to talk about since they were simply chitchatting, and weren’t thrilled with the beginning of the episode.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.