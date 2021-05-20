RHONJ: Teresa Giudice teases relationship status with Jackie Goldschneider says ‘I always forgive, but I never forget’

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice may be able to forgive Jackie Goldschneider, but she won’t “forget” the Gia analogy. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 11 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey may be wrapping up, but that doesn’t mean the drama between OG Housewife Teresa Giudice and her co-star, Jackie Goldschneider, is over.

The ladies had a rough start to the season and it all began when Teresa brought up a rumor she had heard about Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldschneider, which accused him of cheating while at the gym.

Naturally this didn’t go over well with Jackie when she finally caught wind of the whispering.

And when the two sat down at Margaret’s house to hash it out, the situation went from bad to worse with Jackie making the now infamous analogy about Teresa’s daughter, Gia, 20.

Jackie’s analogy about Gia doing drugs was meant to help Teresa understand how damaging a rumor can be. However, her intention was lost when Teresa flipped out at her for daring to bring Gia up in the conversation at all.

Although the ladies have since smoothed the waters, Teresa maintains that she can forgive, but she certainly won’t forget.

Teresa ‘may forgive’ Jackie but she will ‘never forget’

During a recent chat with Us Weekly, Teresa dished on where she currently stands with Jackie and recounted her frustrations with the Gia analogy.

“I always say, I may forgive but I never forget,” Teresa shared. “I said that at the reunion. Yes I always forgive, but I never forget.”

According to Teresa, she could handle Jackie making an analogy. What she found the most troublesome was the fact that Jackie brought one of her daughters into the mix.

“I’m all about analogies,” she stated. ”But don’t make an analogy about anyone’s child.”

“She knew exactly what she was doing. She was trying to hurt me,” Teresa continued.

Teresa also revealed that between the RHONJ reunion episodes and her upcoming stint on Real Housewives All-Stars, fans are going to see her in a brand new light outside of the Season 11 context.

“I think everyone’s going to see me in a different light. They’re starting to get to know who the real Teresa Giudice is,” Teresa said. “I think it started towards the end of this season too. You have to understand who I am. I’m not a troublemaker. If I have something to tell you, I’ll tell you right to your face and that’s it. It’s up to you how you handle it.”

The reunion is going to be ‘explosive’

A source disclosed to Us Weekly that the Season 11 RHONJ reunion will be one for the record books, where “no one held back their emotions.”

“The girls essentially showed up to get the job done,” the source revealed. “It was for sure explosive at times, especially when Teresa and Jackie went at it, but it’s what viewers have been seeing this whole season.”

There were further reports that Teresa and Jackie re-ignited their conflict when rehashing the analogy drama.

During an appearance on the Betches‘ Mention It All Podcast, Jackie shared, “I know I’m gonna get into it with Teresa, but I’m hoping she keeps it above board and does not try to drag my husband down anymore and isn’t super vicious, because I just don’t feel like that’s necessary for a reality show.”

Teresa, on the other hand, draws a hard line when it comes to bringing up her children.

And regardless of Jackie’s intentions, Teresa said, “Gia’s such an amazing woman [and] she has her whole life ahead of her, so to say that and try to jeopardize that in any way is … uncalled for.”

“And she didn’t even tell me it was an analogy,” she concluded.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.