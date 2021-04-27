Gia Giudice opens up about how Jackie Goldschneider’s analogy affected her in real life

Gia Giudice explains how Jackie Goldschneider’s analogy affected her. Pic credit:Bravo

Through no fault of her own, Gia Giudice’s name has been at the center of controversy during Season 11 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, and now the RHONJ kid is talking about how this has affected her life.

It all started when Gia’s mom, Teresa Giudice spread a rumor involving castmate Jackie Goldschneider. The OG claimed that Jackie’s husband Evan had been cheating on her at the gym, but when Jackie caught wind of the allegation, she lost it.

The two women decided to have a sit down to try and resolve the drama but things quickly escalated.

Jackie Goldschneider shocks fans with an analogy about Gia

During a heated conversation with the longtime Jersey Housewife, Jackie made an analogy about Gia that angered Teresa and shocked fans.

She wanted to make a point about how hurtful the cheating comment was so she threw Gia into the mix.

After the OG refused to admit that the cheating rumor was made up by her, Jackie grew more angry and frustrated.

The 44-year-old then tried to make an analogy and likened the cheating rumor to repeating that she had heard Gia “does coke in the bathroom.”

Teresa was infuriated by the mere mention of her daughter being associated with drugs– and some viewers were outraged by the analogy as well.

Gia later responded to the coke fiasco on social media.

She wrote in part, “I am suffering the consequences for such an outlandish and untrue statement. While her marriage is happy & in tact,”

Gia explains how Jackie’s analogy affecter her life

Gia and a few other Bravo kids are set to make their debut on a special episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and we already know that Gia will talk about the analogy that rocked the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

In a sneak peek for the WWHL special, Andy asked the 20-year-old if her mom was right in reacting the way she did to Jackie’s comment.

“Absolutely! I was like completely disgusted by it,” responded Gia.

“I never thought my name would ever be brought up and especially just like being on the show for so long, no Housewife has ever disrespected me. And…for one person to ever use my name in a poor manner, I was like in shock.”

The Bravo star also confessed that she was the one who reached out to Jackie after she made the tacky analogy.

“Well, I honestly reached out to her because I had complaints from my sorority. I was almost put in a meeting because they wanted to make sure I was okay. Like I dealt with a lot of things because of this analogy and I made her very aware of that. And then, following that, she did apologize.”

Do you think Gia has a right to be upset about Jackie’s analogy?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.