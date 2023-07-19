RHONJ star Danielle Cabral channels ‘Jersey Barbie’ ahead of movie premeire

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Cabral has become the latest Housewife to channel her inner Barbie.

Danielle joined the Barbie craze, which has taken over ahead of the highly anticipated movie premiere.

Hot on the heels of her fellow RHONJ cast member Melissa Gorga morphed into Italian Barbie, Danielle has taken on her own Barbie persona, so to speak.

Taking to Instagram, Danielle stunned dressed in a fun pink outfit that included fury high heels.

Danielle shared three images featuring her with sunglasses on her face and holding a pink watering can.

“C’mon Barbie, let’s go party! Can’t wait to see the movie with Valentina 💕 @barbiethemovie #JerseyBarbie #rhonj This was such a fun shoot! Wish they aired it!” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Danielle Cabral channels her inner ‘Jersey Barbie.’ Pic credit: @daniellecabralofficial/Instagram

There’s no question Danielle was looking and feeling good in the pictures. This very well could have to do with her recent tummy tuck.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Cabral documents a tummy tuck

Last month Danielle used social media to share her tummy tuck journey while also revealing the decision behind her going under the knife. It took a lot of courage for her to be so open and candid, sharing she did it for all the other mothers out there.

“I was a D2 bball athlete – ripped from my abs to my a** lol. Sick shape. I had two very traumatic c-sections, which left my stomach wrecked. I could live with stretch marks, but it was the excess skin that tortured me. My kids would say, “Mommy, your belly is wrinkly.” Oyy kill me now,” she wrote in part of a lengthy caption that included a video of her journey.

Danielle Cabral shares her tummy tuck journey. Pic credit: @daniellecabralofficial/Instagram

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Danielle took on the trolls who came at her for getting plastic surgery. It’s a choice she stands by, and she knows that haters are just gonna hate no matter what she does.

Danielle’s surgery comes weeks before RHONJ cameras are supposed to start rolling for Season 14. Ahead of the upcoming season, Danielle spilled some new tea about Season 13.

Danielle Cabral talks about Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga RHONJ Season 13 moment

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans watched Melissa and Teresa Giudice have one of their infamous heated blowups in Danielle’s backyard during her mozzarella-making event.

Speaking with Page Six, Danielle revealed that the fight actually went on for much longer than the five minutes featured on the show.

“That actually went on for two hours,” she expressed.

It’s not a surprise at all, considering Melissa and Teresa have some epic fights.

Danielle Cabral has channeled Jersey Barbie, and she looked fabulous! Then again, the mom of two always looks stylish.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.