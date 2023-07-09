Danielle Cabral undergoes ‘tummy tuck’ says she hasn’t ‘worn a bikini in 8 years’

The next time we see Danielle Cabral, she will look totally snatched because The Real Housewives of New Jersey star just underwent a mommy makeover.

The newbie is putting her hefty Bravo paycheck to good use with a little nip and tuck, and she proudly shared the news with her followers.

Before going under the knife, the mom of two confessed that she’s been feeling very insecure about her body for quite some time and hadn’t worn a bikini in eight years.

Oh, before you go telling her to work out, Danielle said she’s done that but hasn’t been able to tighten the loose skin on her belly since giving birth to her two kids.

However, Danielle no longer has to feel self-conscious about that.

After her doctor works his magic, she’s planning to stock up on crop tops and bikinis because it’s about to be a hot girl summer.

Danielle Cabral was feeling nervous before her tummy tuck procedure

The RHONJ star got very honest with her Instagram followers and announced that she was about to undergo a procedure and she was a little nervous about that.

In the clip that was reposted by her MD, John Paul Tutela, she opened up about the decision to do cosmetic surgery.

Danielle admitted that despite doing CrossFit every day and working her “a** off” in the gym, she hasn’t “worn a bikini in eight years” or a “crop top” because of her stomach.

“I made the decision finally to do something about it,” shared the reality TV personality, who jokingly added, “I cannot even tell you what it’s like to film with Dolores Catania and the body…I wanna jump off the fu**ing bridge.”

Danielle explained that she wasn’t doing the procedure for vain reasons but because “I have excess skin around my stomach that I just cannot lose.”

“Tomorrow I will be getting, what they call a mommy makeover, a tummy tuck, and I am so nervous,” she confessed.

Danielle Cabral is ready for her second season on RHONJ

Danielle will be rocking awhile new wardrobe when Season 17 returns as Monsters & Critics recently shared the news that the entire cast has been asked back.

Filming is expected to begin in August which gives Danielle about a month to heal from her recent surgery.

Meanwhile, she’s not the only Jersey Housewife who’s been vocal about going under the knife. Dolores has done several surgeries over the years including a full-body surgery before last year’s reunion.

Meanwhile, another Season 16 newbie has also done a little nip and tuck, so get ready to see a much different Jenn Fessler when the show returns.

She has also gone under the knife and had three plastic surgery procedures done–a facelift, platysmaplasty, and rhinoplasty.

Jenn raved about her doctor on social media and posted before and after images of her face.

“I cannot believe what this magician has done for my face and for my self-esteem!” she wrote.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.