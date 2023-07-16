Danielle Cabral hits back at body shamer who DM’d about her plastic surgery

People should know by now not to come for Danielle Cabral because The Real Housewives of New Jersey newbie is known for clapping back.

Danielle, who has quite the sense of humor, has been shaming the trolls on her page in a hilarious feature called “Love Notes.”

Well, the mom of two just found a new candidate to include in her next video, where she responds to rude commenters by writing them snarky notes that she reads out loud.

However, the Bravo Housewife gave one critic more attention than she bargained for after she bashed her online.

Danielle doesn’t just plan to include the woman in her next video, she also responded to her comment and then shared it on Instagram.

The critic in question — a woman named Cindy — tried to shame the mom of two for undergoing a tummy tuck, but now the spotlight is on her.

Critic calls Danielle Cabral ‘sad’ for doing plastic surgery

The 37-year-old revealed last week that she was insecure about her stomach and was about to do a tummy tuck.

She shared another video on Instagram several days after the operation, and she got a nasty comment on her post.

“Bravo must pay well. Every single woman who gets on the show start having all these surgeries,” wrote the Instagram user.

“I’m wondering if most of them joined just to be able to eff themselves up🤦‍♀️they must never never been happy with what God gave them. Sad,” she added.

Meanwhile, Danielle spotted the comment and she certainly didn’t let Cindy get away with that one.

Danielle Cabral puts a critic on blast. Pic credit: @daniellecabralofficial/Instagram

RHONJ star Danielle Cabral puts a critic on blast over rude comment

The RHONJ star instantly put Cindy on blast after responding to her in the comments.

Danielle tagged her and wrote “hi Cindy. Appreciate your concern. My 2 c-sections that happened 6 years ago, 6 years be4 I joined this show left my stomach with excess skin.”

Danielle explained that despite working out and dieting it still had those issues so she did “something for myself to make me feel better.”

“Trust me, one day, if I’m lucky enough to have ‘bravo money,’ trust me, I’ll be spending it waaayy cooler shit than putting my body through hell. Enjoy your weekend,” she added.

Danielle wasn’t done with Cindy just yet. She then posted a screenshot of their exchange on her Instagram Story and teased that the critic was about to be a star in her next video.

“Cindy just added herself to my next set of ‘Love Notes,'” wrote Danielle.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.