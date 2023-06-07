Danielle Cabral mocks her RHONJ haters with funny clap back

Danielle Cabral is calling out her haters one by one, so you better be careful what you comment on her page.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey newbie has been reading every single one of those nasty messages from her critics, and now the jokes on them.

After getting a taste of the always fickle reality TV viewers– many of whom have turned on her after the last few episodes–Danielle is clapping back, but she’s doing it with humor.

That sense of humor has gotten her in trouble before. Keep in mind that the strained relationship with her brother started because she made a funny video online. He teased her about it, she blocked him on social media, and he never spoke to her again. The end.

However, Danielle’s not letting that dampen her spirit. She recently took to social media and reeled off a bunch of funny thank-you notes to the haters.

The mom of two had hilarious responses to the rude comments she read out loud while pretending to put pen to paper.

RHONJ star Danielle Cabral claps back at critics in hilarious video

Danielle Cabral took a page out of Jimmy Fallon’s handbook with her rendition of his, Thank you notes, a feature from the late-night show.

The Instagram video showed the 37-year-old with a pen in hand as she clapped back at some of her critics.

“Thank You Notes… @jimmyfallon X #RHONJ style❤️,” she captioned the Instagram post.

“Dear Janet from Michigan, thank you for commenting on my mediocre home and lack of fortune, you have fueled me to one day buy a mother f**king block,” said Danielle.

In another note, she wrote, “Thank you Karen for calling me a ‘sellout dumb pawn.’ Girl you seem to be triggered.”

Before ending the letters to her haters, Danielle added, “I wish you love and light– just kidding, choke on a d**k.”

Say what you want about the RHONJ newbie, but a sense of humor goes a long way. She might just be a keeper, after all.

Teresa Giudice finds humor in Danielle Cabral’s post

Meanwhile, Danielle’s Instagram followers also found humor in the video and took to the comment section to respond.

We spotted Teresa Giudice in the mix, as she wrote, “F**king love you lol.” Meanwhile, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star JWoww added a few laughing emojis.

“This right here, is exactly why you’re m favorite housewife,” said someone else.

One person wrote, “Lmao this is why your the favourite newbie!! 💕💕💕.”

Someone else added, “Hahahahha … see this right here, is why I love you! ❤️😂😂😂.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.