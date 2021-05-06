RHONJ: Melissa Gorga rushes to husband Joe’s side amid medical emergency

Melissa Gorga rushed to her husband’s side during the latest episode of RHONJ after he suffered a medical emergency. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga rushed to her husband Joe’s side amid a medical emergency as seen during last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The reality star received a call from her husband as she prepared to go apple picking and to a winery with her fellow housewives including Jackie Goldschneider, Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Jennifer Aydin in honor of Jackie’s birthday.

Melissa was at Jackie’s home when she received a text from her son Gino.

Gino revealed his dad was in “excruciating pain” on the floor of their home.

Melissa quickly called her husband of 17 years who revealed to her that he was in terrible pain.

He said during the episode, “I fell to the floor, I’m in so much pain. I’m about to go to the hospital.” Melissa quickly gathered her things and rushed to her husband’s side.

Melissa rushed to be by his side

Melissa asked her husband where he thought the pain may be coming from? He believed it was a kidney stone.

“Yeah, I’m going to go to the hospital, don’t worry I’ll be fine,” he told his wife. At the same time, he said she didn’t have to come home and to enjoy herself with her friends.

Melissa told Joe that she would not go to a winery when he was at the hospital as she rushed to gather her things to be with her husband.

It was later confirmed that Joe did have kidney stones. He said during the episode that he would not wish that type of pain on his worst enemy. “That was terrible. I’ll never stop drinking water again,” he claimed.

The couple appeared to have overcome their differences after the scary incident

Melissa and Joe appeared to have overcome the many differences that threatened to tear them apart throughout this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The couple endured a year and a half of difficulties in their marriage before working things out.

In a midseason trailer, Melissa and Joe screamed at one another as they tried to come to terms with their changing relationship. The couple is parents to three children: Antonia, 15, Gino, 13, and Joey, 10.

Joe reportedly could not accept Melissa’s growing independence in their relationship and they get into an explosive argument.

She revealed her deep feelings to Joe, believing they were growing apart personally. Melissa said, “I’m not going to give up what I want to do in life. You’re holding me back.”

Joe angrily responded to his shocked wife, “Listen, go be whatever you want to be in life. We’re done.”

Although the fight was pretty realistic, many RHONJ fans thought that Melissa and Joe’s marital problems might be staged for the show.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.