RHONJ spoilers: Joe Gorga tells Teresa Giudice he approves of boyfriend Luis Ruelas

Joe Gorga totally approves of Teresa Giudice’s new boyfriend and he wants the Real Housewives of New Jersey star to know it.

In a sneak peek for tonight’s episode, Joe talks to his sister about Luis Ruelas and questions why she’s keeping him a secret from the world.

These days, Teresa and Luis have no problem flaunting their love on social media, but now we know that the couple took some time before making their relationship public.

As it turns out the mom-of-four didn’t even tell her RHONJ castmates about the romance during the early stages but she did confide in brother Joe and sister-in-law Melissa, who kept her secret until she was ready to tell the group.

Joe spills the beans about Teresa Giudice’s love life

It’s no secret that Joe did not get along with Teresa’s ex-husband Joe Giudice, but he has totally taken to Luis Ruelas.

In a clip for tonight’s episode, Joe talks to his sister about her budding romance and tells her how he really feels about her boyfriend.

While the OG finally told her friends about dating Luis, she didn’t share too much about her feelings for him.

However, in his excitement, Joe told the Jersey men that Teresa was in love with Luis, and the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was none too pleased when she found out that Joe had spilled the beans on her love life.

During their latest meetup, Teresa confronted her brother again about his loose lips.

“Like what’s your deal telling everybody I’m in love and stuff like that. Like why were you saying that?” queried Teresa.

“Why hide it?” responded Joe. “He’s amazing, he’s everything you ever wanted in a man…I’m so happy.”

Joe Gorga approves of Luis Ruelas

Teresa appeared emotional as she listened to her brother talk about Luis.

“I always wanted somebody to love you and hold you and tell you you’re beautiful right? Always, always make you feel like a woman and this is the man, he’s like, blows me away,” remarked Joe.

“I love a man that can admit ‘I’m in love with her,'” he continued.

The 41-year-old noted that Teresa’s ex-husband is the opposite of Luis Ruelas.

“He didn’t ever told you anything nice,” said Joe.

“Yeah…” responded Teresa,” Second time around, I want what I want, otherwise I’m not gonna be with that person.”

During their chat, Joe tried to get his sister to admit that she was in love with Luis.

And while she didn’t exactly tell him what he wanted to hear, her brother was more than happy with what Teresa did reveal about her boyfriend.

“He’s the most amazing guy I’ve ever met, he really is,” confessed the RHONJ star.

Check out the sweet brother-sister moment below

