RHONJ: Teresa Giudice says it was hard for her girls to hear Joe Gorga talk badly about their father

Teresa Giudice says it was difficult for her daughters to hear Joe Gorga say bad things about their father on RHONJ Pic credit: Bravo

During the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Joe Gorga had some choice words to say about Teresa Giudice’s ex-husband.

Joe and his wife, Melissa Gorga, got into a heated exchange with Teresa after she accused them of not sticking up for her to Jackie Goldschneider. Melissa flew off the handle and reminded Teresa that they have always stuck up for her, but she’s allowed her ex-husband Joe Giudice to bash them constantly.

After seeing his wife get so upset, Joe Gorga started punching the table and said, “You gonna defend him [Joe Giudice]? F**k that piece of sh*t! He put my mother in a f***ing grave! You understand that?!”

Following the episode, Teresa took to Instagram and explained that it was difficult for her daughters to watch their uncle say such bad things about their father.

Teresa explained that, even though they had ended their marriage, he still had a good relationship with her daughters, and she respected that. She said it was hard for her daughters to watch Joe Gorga “disparage” their father after they had already been through so much loss.

She added that her mother adored her ex-husband and that is how her daughters remembered their relationship.

Teresa ended the post by saying, “I hope from this point we can all move forward on a more positive note for the sake of our family.”

Joe Giudice was ‘hurt’ and ‘bothered’ by Joe Gorga’s comments

Prior to the episode airing, Joe Giudice saw a preview of the argument between Joe Gorga and Teresa and admitted that he was “hurt” and “bothered” by what was said about him.

He told Celebuzz, “What put me over the edge was Joe Gorga stating/alluding that I contributed to killing his (and Teresa’s) Mom. Those words hurt, I know I didn’t do it, but I cared for her a lot and it bothered me that they aired it. I don’t want people to think I’m a killer, I made mistakes but not that.”

Teresa and Joe’s oldest daughter Gia Giudice commented on her mother’s post and said, “We have each other’s back no matter what! people can say anything they want we know the truth [heart emoji].”

Gia Giudice reacts to her mother’s post Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

A history of turmoil between the Gorga and Giudice families

In earlier seasons of RHONJ, things became contentious between the Gorga and Giudice families.

Joe Gorga and Joe Giudice got physical with one another and Teresa and Melissa were constantly at each other’s throats.

After years of fighting, it took tragedy and loss to bring them to a better place. After Teresa and Joe Giudice served time in prison, Joe Gorga and Melissa stepped up to support their family and their nieces.

Teresa and Joe Gorga’s parents passed away within years of one another, and it was finally the tipping point that pulled the families back together stronger than ever. As Joe Gorga reminded Teresa in the most recent episode, she was all he had left for family.

After initially losing his cool and saying bad things about Joe Giudice, Joe Gorga admitted that he never wanted to get back to a bad place with Teresa and he wanted their family to stay strong.

Teresa’s latest post hints that she may still be bothered about what her brother said about her ex-husband, especially after her daughters had to see it.

Joe Gorga has not made any additional comments regarding his statement.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.