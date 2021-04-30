RHONJ: Teresa Giudice says ‘it’s annoying’ that Joe Gorga spilled the beans about her love life

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice didn’t appreciate her brother, Joe Gorga, spilling the beans about her relationship Pic credit: Bravo

Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has seen plenty of growth for the cast, especially OG housewife Teresa Giudice.

After years of heartache and legal trouble, Teresa has finally begun moving on with her life. She finalized her divorce with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, and spent months focusing on her true priorities — her four daughters, Gia, 20, Gabriella,17, Milania,16, and Audriana,12.

While RHONJ fans were hopeful Teresa would move on from Joe and find love again, Teresa remained tight-lipped about her dating life.

RHONJ fans were thrilled when Teresa went public with her current boyfriend, Louis “Louie” Ruelas. The couple maintained a low profile for as long as possible, but now that the world knows about their relationship, Teresa has shared more and more about him.

However, it wasn’t a smooth transition from privacy to having their relationship thrust into the public eye, and now fans are watching as it unfolds in the current season.

Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, spilled the beans about Teresa’s relationship and she wasn’t thrilled about it. During a recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, Teresa got real about her feelings about her brother outing her relationship.

Margaret Josephs brought up Teresa being in love

During the last episode’s cocktail party, Teresa’s co-star, Margaret Josephs, threw the mom of four under the bus when she announced to the group that Teresa was in love. Teresa’s friend, and realtor, Michelle Pais attempted to set Teresa up with a man she knew, but Margaret blurted out that Teresa didn’t need the help.

“Maybe it’s a good idea she doesn’t get set up because she’s in love,” Margaret exclaimed.

Confused at what she’d just heard, Teresa asked, “Wait, who said they’re in love?”

Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, wasn’t surprised that Margaret had something to say about it. “I know Margaret,” she told producers during the After Show. “She loves to gossip. Margaret loves to talk. I call her dynasty all the time.”

Margaret had once again stirred the pot and now the cat was out of the bag. But, as it turned out, it wasn’t Margaret that Teresa had originally confided in.

“Well, I think, didn’t somebody else spill the beans at the party?” Teresa asked producers.

“It might’ve been your brother,” the producers confirmed.

“Yeah, okay,” she responded with an eye roll. “It’s annoying. Yeah, it’s annoying.”

She continued, “I confided in him. It’s like I tell him, ‘don’t say anything.’ And what does he do? Blabber his fricking mouth, you know?”

Teresa gushes on what a good friend Dolores Catania is to her

Although Joe had let her down by telling the boys about her relationship, Teresa wasn’t disappointed in her longtime friend and co-star, Dolores Catania.

“At this point in my life, I don’t need to announce it to the world. It’s my business, you know? And it really, it upset me, because it’s like, like I don’t need to tell Margaret or anybody else. Look, Dolores didn’t pressure me,” she gushed.

Dolores says that as Teresa‘s friend she knows that ”when Teresa is ready to tell me, she’ll tell me.”

“We have an unwritten law, Teresa and I, let her get through what she has to get through and this is a new relationship,” Dolores confirmed. “She’s unsure of it. She doesn’t know what’s going on. And you know, of course, it’s a dream come true for me. I like to see her happy. But she has to go at her own pace and she wanted it to just be private.”

Teresa also joked that it was thanks to a famous film that Dolores understood how important personal values were.

“And see, Dolores has watched the Godfather movie. So, she knows about loyal,” Teresa joked. “She understands the language, loyal and respect, is a big thing when it comes to me.”

But her friendship with Dolores didn’t completely distract her from the disappointment she felt about Joe spilling the beans.

“So, now I know not to say anything to him anymore. No, really,” she said.

However, Joe pointed out that he was just thrilled that his sister finally had some happiness in her life, and it was his excitement for her that had him running to tell his buddies.

“I’m gonna say it again. I’m very excited. I was very happy that she was in love. She was being happy in her life. So, I was like a kid in a candy store. I went out and I spilled the beans cuz I was excited for her,” he lovingly explained.

Although Teresa may not have appreciated her relationship with Louie being revealed in that manner, RHONJ fans are on the same page as Joe with this one. Everyone’s so happy to see Teresa move on to bigger and better things in her life.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesday at 9/8c on Bravo.