RHONJ: Gia Giudice rocks the red carpet with Teresa Giudice

Gia Giudice had a sweet mother-daughter moment with Teresa Giudice as they got dressed up in their fancy garbs for a night out.

The pair walked the red carpet at the Maffia Mamma movie screening in Manhattan, New York, and they snapped photos together at the event.

Teresa’s husband, Luis Ruelas, was also in attendance, but he allowed Gia and her mom to have their moment.

In snaps shared online, Gia was chic in a light blue suit that included an oversized blazer with a white bralette worn underneath and matching high-waist pants with high heels.

The final-year college student smiled big for the shutterbugs as she posed with her mom, who opted for a pink outfit.

The OG RHONJ star rocked a minidress with a high neck, long sleeves, and cutouts in the front. She paired the outfit with nude heels and had her long brown tresses in a sleek style.

Teresa and Gia Giudice in Manhattan, New York. Pic credit: @louisaruelas/Instagram

Luis Ruelas expresses his love for Teresa Giudice

Teresa also snapped photos with her husband, Luis Ruelas, on the red carpet, and he posted a snap on Instagram.

He also wrote a sweet message for his wife in the caption, saying how beautiful she looked during the movie premiere and declaring his love for Teresa.

“Ever since I met you, I’ve had the opportunity as a man to truly know what it feels like to be loved!!” wrote Luis. I live everyday experiencing true unconditional LOVE with you, All of it our kids, our dogs… it’s all so beautiful because of YOU! “

“thank you for loving the way you do ❤️❤️ XOXO!” he added.

The photo showed Luis and Teresa on the red carpet in front of the large movie poster as they smiled happily for the snap.

They spent several fun-filled days in the Caribbean with Joe for the Easter break but have since returned home to New Jersey as they get ready to head back to school.

Gia is in her final year at Rutgers University, and her 19-year-old sister Gabriella will be going to the University of Michigan very soon.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice promotes SCP Auto Detailing

When Gia is ready to head back to school, her car will be in tip-top shape thanks to SCP Auto Detailing.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star showed off her fancy white Mercedes on Instagram and thanked the company for “freshening up my ride🖤.”

The local Jersey business offers a mobile detailing service that makes life easier for clients since they come to you.

Their services include hand washing and vacuuming, which starts at $100, and surface details, which start at $350, not including tax. They also offer dent removal, ceramic coatings, and paint protection film.

SCP Auto Detailing has a bronze, silver, and gold package that includes a range of different services ranging from $500 to $700 plus tax, but prices are subject to change based on the condition of the vehicle.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.