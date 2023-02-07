We are now hours away from the Season 13 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and the cast has been heavy on the promo trail.

The show’s OG, Teresa Giudice, got all glammed up for an appearance on E! News, and she posted the stunning photo on social media.

Teresa opted for a pink outfit with long sleeves, a high neck, and deep cutouts at the front, and she added classic diamond studs to accessorize the ensemble.

Her makeup featured nude, glossy lips with dramatic lashes, neat brows, and rosy cheeks.

The Bravo personality opted for a sleek hairstyle with long layers flowing down her back and shoulder as she stared intently into the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Teresa shared the picture on Instagram yesterday and told her followers to tune in for the late-night interview.

“Catch me on @enews tonight at 11pm on E! Can’t wait to catch up with you @adriennebailon and @justinasylvester ❤️❤️,” she captioned the post.

Teresa Giudice says she needs time to heal amid family drama

During Teresa’s appearance on E! News, she dished about all the drama that viewers can expect this season.

Her fallout with her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa was a major topic of conversation during the interview. The teaser showed an altercation between Joe and Luis Ruelas, and Teresa admitted to the hosts, “just watching that was giving me anxiety.”

She continued, “Yeah, it’s really hurtful, just imagine if that was your sibling… it’s really painful to watch.”

RHONJ fans already found out that a cheating scandal during filming led Joe and Melissa to sever ties with Teresa, but it seems she’s not interested in making amends.

During the chat, Teresa was asked what it would take to make peace with her brother and her sister-in-law, and her response was not promising.

“I’m just worrying about myself and my family, and I just need time to heal,” responded the 50-year-old.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice promotes her podcast, Namaste B$tches

The long-standing RHONJ star has been dishing about her life on her podcast Namaste B$tches which she hosts alongside her friend Melissa Pfeister.

The pair recently welcomed RHOA star Cynthia Bailey as a guest, and Teresa promoted the new episode on Instagram with a short snippet of their chat.

The trio got personal during the chat, and Cynthia confessed on the podcast that she is now officially divorced from her husband of two years, Mike Hill.

Teresa teased the episode and noted in her post, “Cynthia Bailey joins us and we get into it ALL!”

She also told her 2.3 million Instagram followers that her relationship with co-host Melissa was all because of Cynthia.

“Cynthia is also the one responsible for making the love connection between Melissa & me… listen now to get all the behind the scenes scoop🔥🔥,” revealed Teresa.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.