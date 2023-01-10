Teresa Giudice shares vacation pics after a recent trip to Mexico. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Teresa Giudice has been in marital bliss since tying the knot with Luis Ruelas in a lavish ceremony last year, and her latest snaps are proof of that.

The happy couple and their kids recently jetted to Mexico for a family vacation, and Teresa shared photos of her and Luis in a series of gorgeous snaps.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star donned an array of fashionable outfits during her time in Tulum, and with her new husband by her side, she was beaming with happiness.

In the carousel of photos, Teresa stunned in a pink and red patterned jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and deep side cutouts. She had her hair in a neat ponytail with nude lips and long lashes for the night out.

The mom-of-four had one arm around Luis, who was dressed in a black t-shirt and black jeans, while they both smiled from ear to ear.

In another snap, Teresa opted for a two-piece set with a colorful floral print, including a long flowy kimono and matching pants, paired with a sheer blue bralette. The newlyweds snuggled up close while out at a restaurant.

“Love having you by my side ❤️ #2023 #always&forever,” Teresa captioned the Instagram post.

Teresa Giudice stuns in a yellow crop top on a recent Tulum getaway

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared more photos from her vacation with Luis. Judging by the pictures, the hot and heavy couple viewed this getaway as a second honeymoon.

The happy pair smiled during another night out in Tulum, with Teresa clad in a long maxi dress with her hair styled in a neat bun. Meanwhile, Luis dressed in gray, had one hand on his wife’s shoulder and another on her waist as they posed for the photo.

One snap that stood out in the mix showed the happy couple surrounded by lush greenery and red poinsettias.

Teresa added more color to the photo in her yellow tie-front crop top paired with matching yellow pants and nude sandals.

She accessorized the outfit with large gold hoops and a gold necklace while her dark brown hair flowed loosely down her shoulders. The 50-year-old leaned close to Luis while he stood behind her with their fingers intertwined.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice promotes Trubody after her final session

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star makes extra income online thanks to her popularity, and she’s been in a paid partnership with Cutera Inc. for quite some time.

After trying out their TruBody procedure, Teresa took to Instagram to endorse the brand. She took her followers into her last treatment session and expressed her excitement about showing off her final results.

Teresa noted in the video that she’s already seen results, as her core has less fat and more muscle from undergoing the series of non-invasive treatments.

“Now that I’ve completed my #truBody sessions with @dangeneskin I’m so excited for my body transformation! ✨” wrote Teresa in the Instagram caption.

“#truSculptiD and #truSculptflex are both fully customizable treatments with no downtime to eliminate fat and build muscle. What a combo!” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.