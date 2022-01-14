RHOM star Larsa Pippen says she and Kim Kardashian are ‘in a good place’ after their public feud

Larsa Pippen fell out with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and her sisters in 2020. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian have officially ended their two-year feud.

The Real Housewives of Miami star and the SKIMS founder were close friends for several years. However, their relationship shifted in summer 2020 after Pippen and Kanye West fell out. Since then, Kardashian stopped hanging out with her old friend, even after filing for West’s divorce.

While gearing up for RHOM Season 4, Pippen shared what her and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s dynamic looks like in 2022.

Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen ‘apologized’ for the roles they played in their feud

In January 2022, Pippen confirmed her drama with Kardashian wouldn’t make it into the new year. When asked about their relationship, she told Us Weekly that they’re working on their friendship.

“I feel like we’re in a really good place,” Pippen said of Kardashian. “You know, I feel like there was a lot [of] miscommunication at the time.”

In an appearance on E!’s The Daily Pop, she also said that West reached out to her and apologized for his actions. Last year, Pippen claimed the Donda rapper became “threatened” by her friendship with Kardashian and “brainwashed” her family.

“If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don’t want to be that person,” she said at the time.

Why fans recently thought Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian were still mad at each other

Despite Pippen stating there’s no bad blood between her and Kardashian, their feud almost re-ignited in December 2021. The KKW Beauty founder posted a selfie on her Instagram and captioned it with “they can steal your recipe, but the sauce won’t taste the same.”

Shortly after the post, several fans accused Kardashian of throwing shade at Pippen. During a trailer for RHOM, Pippen’s co-star Adriana De Moura told her she “would never be” the former E! star. However, Kardashian stated the caption had nothing to do with Pippen.

No shade throwing, I don’t do subs. I want everyone to win. I just had a good caption LOL https://t.co/yf1CqtUXNH — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 3, 2021

“No shade-throwing, I don’t do subs,” Kardashian replied to a fan via Twitter. “I want everyone to win. I just had a good caption, LOL.”

The two reality stars first met in Miami and remained close for over a decade. Although Pippen was Kardashian’s friend, she also connected with West and their children. The RHOM star said the feud affected not only her, West, and Kardashian but also their families.

“I love them,” Pippen told Access Hollywood. “My children love them, “Our families are so intertwined.”