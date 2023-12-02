RHOBH spoilers: Denise Richards’ odd behavior and more Kyle Richards’ dinner party drama

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 got much better this week because of Kyle Richards’ dinner party.

Andy Cohen promised RHOBH fans that this dinner party would be iconic, and so far, it has not disappointed.

In true Bravo fashion, the most recent episode ended on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers wanting more.

The good news is that a sneak peek has dropped, and it picks up right where things left off with Kyle and Sutton Stracke fighting.

There’s also a focus on Denise Richards’ bizarre behavior.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kyle Richards’ dinner party brings drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

After Kyle gets upset, spilling why she bought her ring and admitting she can’t afford to be depressed right now, Chef Chris breaks the tension.

Then, newbie Annemarie Wiley addresses how Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton brought up Kyle’s marriage troubles. Kyle asks Garcelle about her ex-husband cheating, and she doesn’t hold back from sharing her story.

This leads to a life-after-divorce discussion with The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey declaring it’s good to be single for a while to find the right partner.

When Erika Jayne admits she wasn’t a great movie-like love affair, Sutton puts her on blast in her confessional.

Back at the dinner party, Dorit Kemsley calls out Erika after she says she doesn’t care if a man is rich or poor. Let’s be honest: no one is buying what Erika is selling.

Despite all the women’s drama, Denise steals the preview with her odd behavior.

Denise Richards’ odd behavior during RHOBH’s return

Dorit quickly changes the subject following Erika’s man rant to shine a spotlight on Denise, asking how it feels to be back with the group. A very off-kilter Denise admits it’s nice, but then, in true RHOBH fashion, things get even more awkward.

Denise wants answers from Erika regarding why she treated her the way she did. However, The Bold and the Beautiful alum struggles to get her words out, talking in circles.

Erika is confused and unclear about what Denise is trying to say as the rest of the group looks on, equally confused about what’s happening. In their separate confessionals, Erika, Dorit, and Garcelle all comment on Denise being on something.

The talk is going nowhere, even as Kyle tries to pull the words out of Denise. It ends with Erika baffled and Denise trying unsuccessfully to put her on the spot.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, RHOBH fans called out Denise’s behavior following the most recent episode. Based on the sneak peek, Denise only worsens as the night continues.

Be sure to tune in to find out how this dinner party ends.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.