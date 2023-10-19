The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill Season 13 is almost here, and Andy Cohen is spilling some tea ahead of the premiere.

It’s been nearly a year since fans last saw the ladies of RHOBH on a very drama-filled Season 12.

However, the wait is nearly over, with Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hitting Bravo airwaves in less than a week.

Ahead of the premiere, Andy has given RHOBH fans something to look forward to with a jaw-dropping teaser.

Remember Camille Grammer’s Dinner Party From Hell in Season 1 and Kathy Hilton’s Dinner Party From Hell: Part Two in Season 2?

Well, those pale in comparison to what happens at Kyle Richards’ dinner party in the upcoming season.

Andy Cohen teases ‘iconic’ Kyle Richards dinner party on RHOBH Season 13

Andy dished some dirt about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this week on his radio show, SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. Talking to Justin Simien, Andy admitted he’s excited for fall because a lot is going down on Bravo.

Andy brought up RHOBH finally premiering and immediately turned the subject to Kyle’s dinner party, which will last over two episodes.

“We’ve got a big fall ahead. Beverly Hills is returning. Kyle has a dinner at her house in episode I think six, that is as iconic, I think, as the dinner from hell. Kathy Hilton’s thing,” Andy spilled.

Justin was in disbelief at the news, so the Watch What Happens Live host continued to tease why this dinner would be so crucial to RHOBH Season 13.

“It is wild. It’s wild, and it’s over two episodes, and I just watched part two the other night, and I was like, ‘Oh My God,” he shared.

There isn’t going to be a psychic, something Justin asked. However, the entire cast and some familiar faces bringing the drama will be there.

“Denise Richards, Camille Grammer, Faye Resnick with Cynthia Bailey thrown in, and then all the women, I mean, it is, they are all around a table for two episodes. It’s incredible,” Andy teased.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 Kyle Richards dinner party

In the explosive trailer, fans were given a tiny glimpse at the dinner party thrown by Kyle. Denise and Camille arrive only to have their excitement quickly turn to drama.

Erika Jayne goes in on Denise, with the latter calling Erika “one evil woman.” The rest of the group looks stunned as they face off yet again.

That’s just a sample of the dinner party that Andy Cohen has teased as iconic. It must be really good to have it last over two episodes, and with all the women involved, anything is possible.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a sneak peek at the RHOBH premiere has dropped, hinting at some fractured friendships in the group, especially for Erika and Kyle.

Who’s ready for the ladies of Beverly Hills to be back?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 premieres on Wednesday, October 25, at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.