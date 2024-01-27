RHOBH spoilers: Crystal’s medical crisis, Sutton apologizes to Kyle, and Erika’s hurt feelings

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spoilers give fans much to look forward to on the hit Bravo show.

On the recent episode of RHOBH, viewers were left with a bit of a cliffhanger involving Crystal Kung Minkoff, who was having a serious health issue.

Thanks to Bravo, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have been given a glimpse of what happens next.

Annemarie Wiley reassures Crystal help is on the way while she also does some medical tests on her.

Concern for Crystal takes over the group as they wait for the ambulance. Kyle Richards points out the irony of Crystal fighting with Annemarie the night before, and now Annemarie is the one person who can help Crystal.

The ambulance arrives, and we learn that Crystal’s blood pressure has skyrocketed, so she needs to go to the hospital. A producer can be heard saying someone named Gavin will go with Crystal while the rest of the ladies continue to the church.

Sutton Stracke apologizes to Kyle Richards on RHOBH

After the crisis with Crystal, the vibe drastically changed with the group. When they arrive at church, Sutton Stracke wants everyone to light a candle for Crystal.

Erika Jayne already did some praying. She goes on a little cursing spree, something Garcelle Beauvais and Annemarie call her out on since they are at church. Dorit Kemsely doesn’t want to light a candle because it’s against her Jewish religion.

Inside the church, things get somber as Garcelle, Sutton, Kyle, Erika, and Annemarie worry about Crystal. Lighting the candle for Crystal prompts Sutton to light for her dad, bringing up many emotions.

Kyle and Sutton share a tender moment as they talk about losing people they love to suicide. They both break down, leading Sutton to apologize to Kyle for not being a good friend to her recently.

Although Kyle says it’s okay and Sutton has been a good friend, RHOBH fans know that’s not true. For the moment, though, the two women are bonded over loss and understanding.

Erika Jayne wants more from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies

Meanwhile, Erika isn’t happy that none of the women have apologized to her after she won the earring appeal. Considering how they came for her last year, Erika feels she’s owed more from them.

The group leaves the church to head out for a tour of Barcelona. Crystal checks in from the hospital to reveal she was given some anti-nausea medication and is on a drip. She has to stay there for a bit and will meet back up with the ladies at the house.

It’s a short sneak peek at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but it’s full of juicy moments.

In other RHOBH spoilers, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, the reunion was filmed this week, and two people were put in the hot seat.

Be sure to tune in to find out how the rest of the trip to Spain goes for the ladies of Beverly Hills.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.