RHOBH feud: Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards not on good terms following reunion drama

Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne are reportedly feuding. Pic credit: Bravo

A new feud is brewing between The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies.

All season long, RHOBH viewers have watched Sutton Stracke and Erika Jayne go head-to-head, but all that has changed.

Erika’s new nemesis is none other than her good friend, Kyle Richards.

That’s right, RHOBH fans! Erika Jayne is feuding with one of her closest allies.

What happened between Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards?

During the reunion filming, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars vented about their friendship and what has been said.

According to Then Sun, though, it’s a lot deeper than just what happened at the reunion.

When Camille Grammer and Bethenny Frankel both mentioned they had heard something about Tom Girardi and his financial issues, things came to a head. Then, Lisa Vanderpump weighed in, accusing Kyle Richards of being the one who was talking about it at Andy Cohen’s baby shower in 2019.

An insider told the paper, “Erika addressed her feelings towards Kyle at the reunion but left unhappy because she didn’t like the line of questioning.”

They then elaborated, “After the reunion, the conversation continued off camera with Erika pressing her to be honest about things she said. It was an ugly showdown between the pair.”

Will the feud be a part of Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

The women should be getting ready to film Season 12 of RHOBH in the upcoming weeks based on the filming schedule.

Assuming that both Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne sign on, the feud will likely be part of the next season. One is the OG of RHOBH, and the other needs all the income she can get as her life is falling apart at the seams.

As for what the insider said about the possibility of the overflow into the new season, they said, “Erika and Kyle’s fallout will be addressed in the next season and producers are looking to make it a big storyline.”

There is a lot of potential here, especially since the two have been so close since Erika joined the show. Kyle was shady in her confessionals, and based on the rumors regarding how the reunion went, it all came to a head.

Only one more episode is left before the four-part reunion begins airing. October is going to be a wild ride for the RHOBH viewers.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.