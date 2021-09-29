Lisa Vanderpump says it was Kyle Richards gossiping about Erika Jayne in 2019

Another Real Housewives alum has spoken out about Erika’s financial issues and what she knew. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump has said Kyle Richards was gossiping about Erika Jayne in 2019.

Camille Grammer got the ball rolling that she heard about Erika and Tom Girardi’s troubles over three years ago at Andy Cohen’s baby shower. The former RHOBH star claims another one of the ladies in the Real Housewives family was talking about it.

Well, now thanks to Lisa, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have a little more insight into what really went down.

Lisa Vanderpump says Kyle Richards was gossiping about Erika Jayne

Despite leaving the hit Bravo show, Lisa always manages to find herself smack dab in the middle of the latest drama. As she was promoting Vanderpump Rules Season 9, Lisa was, of course, asked about Camille’s claims.

In an interview with Daily Mail TV, Lisa was hesitant to reveal the person behind the gossip. But she eventually gave it up.

“Yes, it could be the person that Ken kicked out of my house,” Lisa expressed when asked if the person was a former friend of the Vanderpump Rules star.

RHOBH viewers know that Ken famously kicked Kyle out of Villa Rosa as Lisa and Kyle’s feud escalated. There is no love lost between Lisa and Kyle, that’s for sure.

Lisa didn’t share exactly what Kyle was gossiping about. At this point, where Erika and Tom are concerned, it could be anything. Their divorce, their legal troubles, or what Erika did or didn’t know about their financial state are all options.

“It didn’t surprise me when Camille told me that it was Kyle that had told her the gossip about her supposed friend Erika Jayne. That’s how Kyle works,” Lisa stated.

What does Lisa think of Erika’s legal problems?

Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has focused heavily on Erika’s problems and the cast’s reaction to them. Things have gotten pretty heated this season, resulting in Sutton Stracke hiring security while filming with Erika.

Lisa also gave her two cents on the high-profile situation. It should come as no surprise she wasn’t super supportive of her former costar.

“Erika Jayne was never nice to me, you know, even prior to this whole thing. I thought it was kind of obnoxious the way she behaved with money, even when I thought it was her own. You know what? I had doubts,” Lisa shared.

The RHOBH Season 11 reunion will be four parts, and Erika Jayne is taking credit for all of it. Lisa Vanderpump claims Kyle Richards was gossiping about Erika and Tom Girardi’s problems.

Hopefully, the hot topic will be addressed by Andy Cohen. After all, it allegedly went down at his baby shower.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.