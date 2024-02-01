RHOBH fans call Annemarie Wiley ‘delusional’ as she doubles down on Crystal Minkoff jealousy claims

Right when we thought the tides were about to turn for Annmarie Wiley, she goes and messes things up.

It’s been more hours since Monsters and Critics shared a preview of the new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where things seemed promising.

The clip showed a softer side of the newbie during the cast trip in Spain, where Crystal Minkoff fell ill, and Annemarie came to her aid – even offering to ride in the ambulance with her.

It seemed that would have at least changed the course of the feuding duo’s relationship, especially since Andy Cohen promised we would see a new side of the newbie on the cast trip.

But Alas, we’ve been bamboozled, because even after filming the reunion a few days ago, it’s clear that Annemarie hasn’t changed her tune about her castmates.

She’s convinced that the Coco Water founder is jealous of her healthcare career, but RHOBH fans think Annemarie is “delusional.”

Annemarie Wiley claims her career in healthcare is a ‘trigger’ for Crystal Minkoff

Annemarie wasn’t winning over any fans, to begin with, but her latest interview with Us Weekly isn’t doing her any favors.

Her feud with Crystal Minkoff was a topic of conversation during the chat, and based on her comments, it’s obvious there was no resolve between the two women at the reunion.

“I think I’m a little bit of a reminder to her of what she didn’t get to do,” said the newbie. “I’m in healthcare, and Crystal had told the ladies that she wanted to be in healthcare.”

Annemarie reasoned that Crytal targeted her this season because her healthcare career was a “trigger” for the mom of two.

RHOBH fans call Annemarie ‘delusional’ as she hints at Crystal being jealous of her

After the clip was posted online RHOBH fans took to the comments to defend Crystal and bash Annemarie over her comments.

“Why would Crystal be triggered by her and not her own sister who is in the medical field. Make it make sense,” said one commenter.

“Crystal owns the second largest coconut water in the WORLD she doesn’t give a f**k,” added someone else.

One commenter reasoned, “It’s really sad that she’s still saying this stuff even after having filmed the reunion. Absolute lack of growth/awareness and I never need to see her again after this season.”

Fans defend Crystal and bash Annemarie. Pic credit: @byewighellodrama/Instagram

“This has to be the most tone deaf housewife to date. It’s hard to imagine she has no clue how bad she comes off,” exclaimed one viewer.

Someone else asked, “Is she more delusional than Sandoval?”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.