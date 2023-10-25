Who is Annemarie Wiley on RHOBH? Here’s everything we know about Season 13 newbie

The newest The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member is Annemarie Wiley.

Season 13 of RHOBH saw some cast shake-ups, with Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton exiting the show.

Diana Jenkins was a one-and-done with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, too.

These exits left a void that will be filled by Annemarie and some returning alums like Denise Richards, Kim Richards, and Camille Meyer.

In the Season 13 trailer, Annemarie comes for Crystal Kung Minkoff, proving she’s going to bring some drama to the group.

There’s so much more to Annemarie than her new gig on RHOBH, and it’s time to get to know her.

Who is Annemarie Wiley on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

According to her Bravo bio, Annemarie is of Dutch and Nigerian descent and hails from Vancouver. Annemarie was adopted as a baby before being raised in Canada, and she’s proud of her native country.

Annemarie is all about fitness, having been a competitive athlete in track and basketball. Morning workouts are a must for Annemarie, who gets up bright and early to get her gym sessions in.

Reality TV isn’t Annemarie’s only job either. Annemarie works as a nurse anesthesiologist in hospitals, clinics, and surgery centers all over Los Angeles. She ran track and played basketball to pay for school to earn her nursing degree.

The Bravo personality has been married to former NFL defensive end Marcus Wiley since 2014. They have three children together: Marcellus Jr., Aliya, and Alivia.

However, Annemarie is also a bonus mom to Marcus’ daughter Morocca from a previous relationship.

Along with her famous RHOBH cast, Annemarie also has a famous friend in the former The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay.

How did Annemarie Wiley get cast on RHOBH, and what can fans expect from her?

Annemarie is brought into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills group because of her friendship with Kyle Richards. The two women are neighbors, which helped land Annemarie the gig.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle deals with fractured friendships this season in the aftermath of the Season 12 drama. Therefore, having Annemarie in her corner will be refreshing for Kyle.

Aside from clashing with Crystal, Annemarie will butt heads with Sutton Stracke, which makes sense because Sutton seems to clash with all the newbies on the show.

One thing is for sure. Annemarie Wiley will bring her own flare of drama to this already tension-filled group of ladies.

It’s going to be another wild ride on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13; who’s ready?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.