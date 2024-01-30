RHOBH Spoiler: Annemarie Wiley rushes to Crystal Minkoff’s aid during medical emergency in Spain

The tides are turning for Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Minkoff after a rocky last episode where the costars went head-to-head.

However, in a preview for Episode 14, titled Aches and Spains, a medical emergency prompts a shift between the feuding duo.

This might have been what Bravo exec Andy Cohen was referring to some time ago when he claimed that viewers would see a different side of Annemarie on the cast trip.

The Season 13 newbie has been brutally bashed on social media amid the show’s first esophagus feud with her castmate Sutton Stracke.

Viewers felt Annemarie took aim at the Southern Belle in defense of Kyle Richards, who brought her into the group.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, even the OG has been trying to distance herself from Annemarie amid the ongoing backlash and revealed they only met once before she recommended the nurse anesthetist for the show.

Meanwhile, Sutton wasn’t the only one Annemarie set her sights on, she also had two messy altercations with Crystal–one in the U.S. and another when they got to Spain.

However, we have a feeling these two are about to become fast friends.

Annemarie Wiley helps Crystal Minkoff during a medical emergency in Spain

It wouldn’t be a cast trip without a medical issue, and right away, the cast had to call an ambulance to help Crystal.

During a winding journey to their next destination, Crystal starts to feel hot and nauseous, and as they hop out of the van to get some fresh air, the RHOBH cast realizes that it’s more serious than they thought.

“This is not just like a ‘lay down and drink some ginger ale and walk it off’ kind of situation,” says Annemarie in her confessional. “But given Crystal repeatedly insulting and degrading my profession, the irony of what is happening right now is literally shocking.”

In the clip, Annemarie tries to keep Crystal calm as they await the ambulance and tells her to lie down in the van.

When the EMTs arrive, they find out her blood pressure is alarmingly high, and she needs to be taken to the hospital.

“The pressure is very high, very high,” says the EMT.

As they prepare to take the 40-year-old to the hospital, Annemarie is the only cast member who offers to go with her, telling Crystal, “I’m not gonna leave you by yourself.”

Can Annemarie Wiley win over the RHOBH viewers?

Andy Cohen seems to think that the newbie can still win over the hearts of RHOBH viewers despite the ongoing backlash.

The WWHL host recently noted that the cast trip to Spain could be a turning point for Annemarie as fans will see a different side of her.

However, Annemarie will have to work extra hard to change the opinion of viewers who have already called for her to be fired.

Meanwhile, we’re waiting patiently for this episode to play out so that we can see if opinions will change about the newbie.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.