RHOBH couple Dorit and PK prove they’re still in love despite divorce rumors

Dorit Kemsley has been fiercely defending her marriage to Paul “PK” Kemsley in recent weeks amid claims their marriage is in trouble.

However, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple just found a way to silence the rumors.

Dorit and PK have been married for nine years, and they recently took to social media to declare their love for each other and celebrate the major milestone.

Admittedly, it hasn’t been an easy year for the couple as Dorit hinted at their marital woes while filming Season 13.

The mom of two was still suffering from PTSD due to the scary home invasion that occurred in 2021 but felt she wasn’t getting enough support from PK, who was spending a lot of time in the UK.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Despite the rocky patch in their marriage, the couple hasn’t indicated they were headed for a split, but that hasn’t stopped the rumors.

Dorit and PK declare their love for each other amid divorce rumors

Dorit Kemsley is proving that her marriage is still strong as she shared a recent Instagram post celebrating her wedding anniversary.

The RHOBH star posted photos from her happiest moments with PK and wrote, “happy anniversary baby i love you ♥️.”

PK also took to social media with a sweet post for his wife – hinting that things have changed since Dorit voiced her disappointment about him being absent recently.

“I’m here, i see you, I love you happy 9th anniversary and thank you ❤️,” wrote PK.

Meanwhile, Dorit has already set the record straight regarding the breakup rumors after she denied those claims on the RHOBH After Show in February.

“We have had our struggles and we have worked through them, and we’ve been through a lot,” said the 47-year-old who noted that it’s normal for married people to face challenges.

However, she affirmed. “PK and I are good…I love PK very much, PK loves me, there’s a lot of love there.”

Dorit and PK’s marriage was a hot topic at the RHOBH reunion

This is not the first time in recent months that the Beverly Beach founder has defended her marriage, she was also forced to do so at the RHOBH reunion.

Part 2 aired days ago and Dorit had to stop unsubstantiated claims about PK.

Sutton Strack hinted in her confessional that the British native was cheating on his wife when he was pulled over for a DUI back in 2021 – alleging there was a mystery woman in his car.

When Dorit confronted her castmates about the accusation, she claimed to have heard those rumors in the streets and quickly apologized.

Meanwhile, PK and Dorit are not giving too much attention to the naysayers, instead, the RHOBH couple is focused on making their marriage stronger than ever.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.