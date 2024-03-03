Here’s why the RHOBH cast had to wait 2 hours for ‘rude’ Dorit Kemsley at the reunion

Dorit Kemsley wanted to make a grand entrance at the reunion, and she did just that in her showstopping red outfit.

However, her castmates were less than impressed with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star after she kept them waiting for two hours while her glam team got her ready.

We saw the moment Dorit was being sewn into the red ensemble before being the last person to take the stage.

However, we didn’t know that she held up the reunion taping by a few hours — frustrating Andy Cohen and her costars, who felt her behavior was “rude.”

Crystal Minkoff recently spilled the tea and shared what viewers didn’t get to see before cameras started rolling.

What we missed was the women and Andy Cohen all dressed and ready to take the stage, only to find out that Dorit wasn’t even close to being ready.

Dorit Kemsley’s castmates had to wait two hours for her at the reunion

Crystal Minkoff joined Jeff Lewis, his cohost, and former Atlanta Housewife Cynthia Bailey to discuss Part 1 of the reunion.

The reunion outfits were a hot topic, and once talks turned to Dorit Kemsley’s red ensemble, Crystal spilled some behind-the-scenes tea.

“This is what really pissed me off. We had to wait two hours for her to get ready,” said Crystal. “Yeah… me and Sutton were outside, we were just waiting and waiting.”

However, what made it worse was when the women discovered that Dorit still found time to snap videos while she was getting dressed.

“Sutton texted me, she was so mad because we saw Dorit was like posting all these TikTok videos of like getting ready,” said Crystal.

The mom of two said they arrived at the location very early and didn’t start filming until 10.

“We were so annoyed,” added Crystal, who reasoned that she could understand a wardrobe malfunction but noted that Dorit’s behavior was just “rude.”

RHOBH fans slam ‘rude’ Dorit Kemsley on social media

Meanwhile, Crystal wasn’t the only person angry over Dorit Kemsley’s lack of consideration for her castmates.

After the clip was posted on Instagram, the critics slammed her in the comments.

“Nothing about that look gives a wait time of 2 hours. Don’t be fooled. She wanted to take pictures before hand and she wanted to make an entrance,” said one commenter.

“This is inexcusable, absolutely rude. I’d be mad as hell…” said someone.

One RHOBH viewer stated, “When I say I am so over Dorit, it’s an understatement.”

Pic credit: @byewighellodrama/Instagram

Someone else added, “Honestly.. we’re ALL tired of Dorit at this point !!!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.