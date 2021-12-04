RHOA: Kandi Burruss wears a body-hugging Louis Vuitton dress while dancing with Kenya Moore

Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore stepped out for a girls’ night amid filming RHOA. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

Kandi Burruss recently flaunted her curves for some girl time with Kenya Moore.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars spent an evening out on the town while filming season 14. In 2021, both Burruss and Moore signed on for another installment of the Bravo show. The castmates will be two familiar faces amid the show’s frequent cast changes.

Burruss, 45, proved that she’s winter-ready through her latest ensemble. She shared a clip of her and Moore, 50, dancing at an event during one Instagram post.

Kandi Burruss sizzled in a rainbow dress and black turtleneck next to Kenya Moore

On Friday, Dec. 2, Burruss shared photos from a recent party. In one photo, the mother of three posed next to her friend, Monyetta Shaw. As she placed one arm around Shaw, Burruss put her other hand on her hip. While smiling, she showed off her form-fitting fashion look. Burruss wore a tight, rainbow-colored dress from Louis Vuitton at the event.

Although the dress’ base was black, it had multiple, multicolored “LV” logos. Burruss then paired the piece with a black turtleneck and tights.

Despite her look receiving praise from her fans, the RHOA star applauded Shaw in her caption. The former Atlanta Exes star wore light blue skinny jeans, a camel bodysuit, and a burgundy jacket.

“My friend so bad! @monyettashaw, the married life is being good to you. 😍” Burruss wrote.

The Masked Singer champion showed more of the party in a second post. The recording showed a crowd dancing along with Burruss to the song from TLC, “No Scrubs.” Throughout the clip, she sang the lyrics next to Shaw and Moore. While singing, Moore wore an all-black outfit with a leather jacket.

Is Kandi Burruss leaving RHOA?

RHOA resumed filming for season 14 in Fall 2021. Before the show returned, its future was up in the air. Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey left RHOA as full-time cast members earlier this year. Their exits came after NeNe Leakes announced her departure in September 2020.

While many of the OG cast is gone, Burruss, Moore, Sheree Whitfield, and Drew Sidora will come back for season 14. However, the songwriter told Access Hollywood in April 2021 that she often considers moving on from the show.

“I’m always contemplating when is my time to make a move,” Burruss said. “It’s definitely a mutual choice I always say. It’s [the] choice of a person if they want to stay, but also it’s the choice of the network if they want you to stay.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is available to stream on Peacock and Hulu.