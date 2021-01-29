Kandi Burruss says RHOA newbies ‘brought something she wasn’t expecting’

Kandi Burruss says she was pleasantly surprised by RHOA newbies. Pic credit Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta added some fresh new faces to the lineup for Season 13.

And, so far, the reviews have been mixed about the new additions.

Drew Sidora is a full-time Housewife and LaToya Ali and Falynn Guobadia are friends of the show.

Whether you love them or hate them, they’ve certainly made a splash.

And, long-time Atlanta Housewife Kandi Burruss totally agrees.

She’s loving the newbies and what they’ve brought to the show so far.

Kandi Burruss is impressed with the RHOA newbies

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star admitted during an interview with The Real Talk Show that the new cast members totally surprised her.

“The new girls, they have brought something that I wasn’t expecting,” admitted Kandi.

She explained, “Cause normally when new people come in, it takes them a minute to get warmed up, and you know. But these girls just came in guns blazing, like they were just ready to go like they’ve been there forever.”

“So I was kind of like ‘okay.’ It’s pretty cool to different to have new people, new stories, and new drama,” added the mom-of-three.

Kandi is not wrong about that. The newbies have certainly been giving us lots to talk about, especially Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali.

The women have been going at it on the show and on social media after LaToya made a rude comment about Drew’s wig.

And things are shaping up to get even more intense between the RHOA stars, as next week’s episode promises to show an explosive moment between LaToya and Drew.

As for Falynn, we haven’t seen a lot of her on the show so far, but viewers are already loving what they’ve seen.

Is Kandi Burruss happy with her portrayal on RHOA?

During Kandi’s appearance on the daytime talk show, things soon took a more serious turn.

The racism allegations made by NeNe Leakes against Bravo were brought into the conversation.

One of the hosts asked Kandi if she has been fairly portrayed on RHOA .

The 44-year-old said, “Yeah I feel like I’ve been fairly portrayed on the show. I mean what you see is what you get with me.”

However, Kandi made it clear that her comment is not meant to take anything away from what NeNe Leakes claimed to have dealt with.

“My experience hasn’t been her experience,” confirmed the RHOA star. “My relationship is good, so I can’t say that I’ve had any bad experience at Bravo.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.