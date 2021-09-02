Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and other RHOA stars react to news of Gregg Leakes’s death

RHOA stars react to the death of Gregg Leakes. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/s_bukley/Bravo

Real Housewives of Atlanta stars are reacting to the devastating news that Gregg Leakes has passed away. The husband of their former costar NeNe Leakes was loved and respected by the cast and they took to social media to pour out words of encouragement for NeNe and the Leakes family.

On Wednesday, a representative for NeNe and Gregg confirmed that the 66-year-old had lost his battle with stage 3 colon cancer and now the family is in mourning.

Cynthia Bailey shares heartfelt message about Gregg Leakes

Many people have taken to social media and shared their condolences for NeNe after hearing the heartbreaking news. Some of her former Real Housewives of Atlanta costars have also shared messages on Instagram.

Cynthia Bailey, who was once best friends with NeNe before their epic falling out a few years ago, wrote a heartfelt message about Gregg. She posted a throwback photo of herself and her husband Mike Hill posing with Gregg and NeNe and shared the story behind the photo.

“Heartbroken. [three broken heart emojis] This is one of my favorite photos of us. It brings back such fond memories,” wrote Cynthia. “It was @itsmikehill birthday & we invited a few of our friends over for a last-minute gathering at Lake Bailey. Out of nowhere, Gregg asked to pray for Mike and I. For our love & our relationship. He was [the] first person to actually pray for us as a couple. It was so heartfelt and so beautiful.”

Cynthia continued, “We were all so touched and blown away by his words…He truly blessed us that night & we will never forget it. That was one of the many things that Gregg did to bless my life. I am so saddened to hear of his passing.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“My heart and prayers go out to @neneleakes and her family. Gregg was a good man, so kind & so loving. I will miss him, and will always honor his memory with love” added Cynthia.

Porsha Williams and Marlo Hampton send their condolences

Marlo Hampton, who’s been a friend on the Real Housewives of Atlanta for several years and is close friends with NeNe, also acknowledged Gregg’s passing on Instagram.

“My heart is truly broken [broken heart emoji] for @neneleakes my sincere condolences to you, Brent, and your entire family,” wrote Marlo.

She continued, “Thank you Gregg for letting me be the 3rd wheel many nights. I’ll always remember our jokes about ‘smell me Marlo’ (insider) you were the man with the scents! This one is hard. #fcancer Rest In Peace Gregg. Such a good man, always so sweet and kind to me. You held your family down like no other.”

Porsha Williams also took to Instagram to comment on Gregg’s death and wrote, “Truly heartbreaking news [broken heart emoji] Love and prayers for dear Nene & the Leakes family 🙏🏾 #Speechless 💔 🥺We love you Gregg.”

RHOA Newbie Drew Sidora also sent her condolences to NeNe and so did Kandi Burruss.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.