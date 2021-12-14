RHOA: Kandi Burruss gets ‘classy and cozy’ after signing on for another acting gig

Kandi Burruss is expanding her talents with a new dramedy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

Kandi Burruss celebrated a professional win by flaunting her curves on Instagram.

As viewers continue to wait for The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14, Burruss has updated them on her whereabouts via social media. Last week, she spent some time with friends Kenya Moore and Monyetta Shaw. On Monday, Burruss and Shaw hung out again, for a cozy event.

Here’s what the reality star wore in her latest social media post.

Kandi Burruss posed with her ‘boo’ and Ne-Yo’s ex, Monyetta Shaw

In December 2021, Burruss shared several highlights from her Atlanta adventures. During a Sunday, Dec. 12 post, she posed with Moore and their adorable children — Brooklyn Daly, 3, and Blaze Tucker, 2. While captioning the blurry Instagram photo, Burruss joked that the toddlers wouldn’t let their moms take a good shot.

The Chi star added a more intimate picture of herself the following day. While posing next to Shaw, who was engaged to singer Ne-Yo, Burruss wore a short pajama set. As she held one hand on her hip, the 45-year-old Grammy winner smiled for the camera and showed off her legs.

For accessories, Burruss added a necklace and brown, tall boots. In her caption, she said Shaw also went for comfort, as she wore a pink pajama set with a lace teddy underneath.

“Classy & Cozy with my boo @monyettashaw!” Burruss wrote.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kandi Burruss will star in a dating dramedy with Kelly Price

RHOA Season 13 wrapped in April 2021. Since its hiatus, the show’s cast shake-up has been a hot topic. In September, Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams announced their exits via Instagram. Additionally, several newcomers, including Falynn Guobadia, Williams’ fiance’s ex-wife, decided to pursue other ventures.

Although Burruss confirmed her return to RHOA for Season 14, she’s not abandoning her acting dreams. According to Deadline, she joined the cast of AllBlk network’s new show, A La Carte. The star-studded cast also includes famed singer Kelly Price, Being Mary Jane star Robinne Lee, and The Parkers actor Dorien Wilson. In the write-up for the show, Burruss’ character, Nicole, is described as “a confident and unconventional beauty whose sex-positive, free-spirited nature leaves her open to whatever life brings her way.”

The Bedroom Kandi CEO has mentioned repeatedly on RHOA that she’s comfortable talking about sex, so her new role shouldn’t be a problem. In October 2021, Burruss shared why she’s “open” to trying new things in the bedroom with her husband, Todd Tucker.

“For me, I’m pretty much open to trying anything in the bedroom that’s legal,” she said on Get Into It With Tami Roman. “As long as I ain’t hurting nobody, I’m down with it.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns to Bravo in 2022.