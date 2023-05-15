Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15, Episode 2 recap: Sisters Before Misters

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is bringing the heat, and we’re only two episodes into Season 15. However, at the moment it’s a non-cast member that’s causing most of the drama.

Sheree Whitfield’s new man, Martell Holt, is on the tip of everyone’s tongue, and at this point, he’s getting more screen time than some of the cast members.

Last night, Martell was once again a topic of conversation after an intense altercation with Kenya Moore, who told Sheree that he was all up in her DM’s.

That little nugget of information didn’t phase Sheree, but Martell was angry when Kenya revealed that he had reached out to her on Instagram.

However, the former Miss USA had to check Sheree’s new boo, and later in the episode, she had to check Sheree too.

Kenya showed up at the She by Sheree headquarters to remind her friend of one thing, sisters before misters! But Sheree got her joggers in a twist when Kenya called her new man aggressive — a term Kenya likes to toss out at her whim and fancy.

Now, while Kenya needs to twirl that word out of her vocabulary, let’s not forget that she defended Sheree against Bob Whitfield’s crude remarks, and she comforted Sheree when Tyrone stood her up on camera last season.

So remember Sheree, it’s SISTER Kenya before MISTER Martell, okay?

RHOA star Kenya Moore has a hot new man

Speaking of sister Kenya, she’s not letting that long and drawn-out divorce with Marc Daly stop her from having fun, and these days she has a hot new man on her arm.

The 52-year-old has castmate Monyetta Shaw to thank for that, as she was the one who set up the RHOA star with hunky restauranteur, Roi Shlomo.

Kenya was beaming last night when she confessed that Roi had sparked something in her that she hadn’t felt in a long time — take that, Marc!

Meanwhile, we love this happy Kenya and all the fun shade she’s been throwing in her confessionals.

Kandi Burruss tries to ignore the elephant in the room

Kandi Burruss was ready to set it off when newbie Courtney Rhodes got a little too animated during their conversation about her supposedly saying she was friends with Kandi.

In true Housewives fashion, they turned this non-issue into a big issue, and things almost took a turn at Sanya’s fancy shindig.

However, Kandi had bigger fish, or steak, to fry as one scene played out at her restaurant, Blaze Steak & Seafood in Atlanta.

Back in 2022, it was all over the news that an employee — who also happens to be Kandi’s cousin Melvin Jones– was shot at the restaurant. By the way, there was another shooting in 2020 at Kandi and Todd’s OLG restaurant as well.

Meanwhile, last night Kandi, Todd, and Melvin — with his arm in a sling — gathered at the restaurant, trying to ignore the wounded elephant in the room, but the producers would have none of it!

One of the producers appeared on camera and asked the couple to talk about the shooting — much to Kandi’s annoyance. She didn’t say much, for legal reasons, but she at least addressed it.

Not Kandi, Todd and Melvin laughing off Melvin getting shot at OLG and the producer having to ask them to address the elephant in the room #RHOA pic.twitter.com/vfw0STrSQz — Pharaoh Diaries™️Magazine (@pdiariesmag) May 15, 2023

Drew Sidora is back and making sweet music with Ralph Pittman

If we didn’t know that Drew Sidora and Ralph are in the midst of a nasty divorce, we would be feeling hopeful about their marriage but alas, so much can change in a few months.

Either way, we were happy to see the return of Drew, who was away visiting her sick father, while Ralph stayed back to attend Aaron Ross’ 40th birthday bash.

Interestingly, things seemed much better between the couple as Drew released a song produced by none other than Ralph. The couple shared a love of music since the moment they met, and with Drew back in the studio they had seemingly rekindled something.

It’s very cringe seeing Drew and Ralph talk about them being in such a good space…but we already know tea… #RHOA Literally everytime they say it 🥴 pic.twitter.com/A2T04J1x7v — Khal Romeo 🐉 (@ThePrinceOfDC) May 15, 2023

Whatever that something is, it didn’t stay kindled for very long because their nine-year marriage has now ended. That, and so much more will play out this season.

What was your favorite scene from Episode 2? Tell us in the comment section.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.