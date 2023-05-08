Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15, Episode 1 recap: Who’s Gonna Check My New Boo?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta kicked off the premiere for Season 15 last night, and let’s just say the cast definitely brought it for the first episode.

OG Sheree Whitfield brought a little surprise of her own, a new boo, Martell Holt — and the women had plenty to say about that.

Don’t call Tyrone, and definitely don’t tell him to come home, because Martell has made himself very comfortable at Chateau Sheree.

The problem is, the streets don’t predict this budding romance will last through spring, summer, or September.

On the bright side, Martell is a step up — in the looks and physique department from her exes Tyrone Gilliams and Bob Whitfield — but his reputation is another story.

I mean, he did cheat on his wife for many years, while gaslighting her into thinking it was her fault that he was unfaithful. He then continued to cheat, got the side chick — who he called a peasant — pregnant, and when his wife finally left him, still refused to acknowledge that he had done anything wrong.

Martell’s shady behavior played out on Love & Marriage: Huntsville, but Sheree is turning a blind eye to all of that! Her castmates, however, are not!

They didn’t hesitate to sound off on Martell because apparently, the streets are talking.

Is Sheree Whitfield’s new man for the streets?

The shade started strong with Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, and Monyetta Shaw chatting about Sheree’s new boo, and they found the relationship laughable.

Word on the street is, Mr. Holt was seen with a woman in Atlanta, and it was not She by Sheree.

“Please, is she serious? I hope not ” said Monyetta, who teased, “girl, them streets.”

“The streets been talking to you too?” said Kandi. “Street says he’s been kicking it with some chicks in Atlanta.”

“I heard that too,” confirmed Monyetta.

Meanwhile, Kenya dropped a bomb of her own about Martell, revealing that he slid into her DMs.

“It’s a little awkward because he did lightweight try to talk to me,” said Kenya. “Reaching out via Instagram.”

RHOA star Kandi Burruss is stacking checks and shedding tears

One thing about Kandi Burruss, she’s going to do two things, stack those checks and cry those tears, and she did both in the premiere episode — we love a multi-tasking queen.

Things are getting a little tense on the home front, as Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker try to balance their family life while building their growing empire.

The tiny duo has lots of movie projects on their plate, but Kandi is feeling the heat as Todd feels left out in the cold.

The Grammy winner shed some tears — which she likely wiped away with a few hundred dollar bills — as she talked about being frustrated with Todd.

Meanwhile, Kenya had some words of wisdom, telling her friend to make time for her husband!

Sanya Richards-Ross redeems herself with a Harlem Nights party

Sanya Richards Ross set the bar very low last season when she rustled together a few balloons and streamers from Party City and some dry patty to host the women.

However, this time she shelled out the big bucks for her husband’s 40th birthday bash and redeemed herself with a Harlem Nights-themed event.

Everything was on point, the champagne was flowing, the decor was amazing, and the outfits were quite memorable — even Kandi approved, kind of.

We didn’t forget Marlo Hampton, she was there bringing the fashion, and throwing shade at every single cast member for absolutely no reason. Meanwhile, newbie, Courtney Rhodes tried to come for Kandi but that fell flat.

Drew Sidora had a family emergency, so she had to miss the party, but her husband Ralph Pittman showed up — because if you have to choose between supporting your wife during a family emergency or attending a party, there’s only one choice.

Meanwhile, there’s so much more to come this season, so stay tuned.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.