Real Housewives Larsa Pippen shades Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina, and Janelle responds

Larsa Pippen was banished on the latest episode of The Traitors 2, and she is lashing out at Big Brother star Janelle Pierzina.

The Real Housewives franchise had four people representing them on The Traitors 2 cast, but those numbers led to other people fearing their alliance.

Larsa (The Real Housewives of Miami) was joined in the Scottish castle by Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange County), Phaedra Parks (Married to Medicine/The Real Housewives of Atlanta), and Sheree Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta).

The reality competition show airs on Peacock, with a new episode streaming each week.

Larsa was eliminated in the fourth episode, thanks to several accusations.

Several people thought she might be a Traitor working to steal the money from everyone else.

Larsa says Janelle was jealous of her camera time

The Real Housewife answered when asked why she thought Janelle was suspicious of her toast to Marcus Jordan after he got Murdered.

“I think Janelle was upset that I was getting a lot of camera time and she wanted me off the show because I make good television and she doesn’t. She didn’t like that, so she wanted me off the show, so she had more camera time,” Larsa told Entertainment Weekly.

“I thought she was weird. From the very beginning, I felt like her personality was weird. She was very selfish, and I called her out on that from the very beginning,” Larsa added.

Janelle was accused of playing selfishly early in the season. When everyone was in a challenge to earn money for the prize pool, she ran to get safety first.

Each episode allows guests to go after a Shield. Getting one keeps them safe from getting voted out at the Roundtable. Dan Gheesling, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Deontay Wilder, Peter Weber, and Tamra Judge also got Shields.

“This can’t be real,” Janelle posted after reading the article online.

“The only reason I came for Larsa was because she wouldn’t shut her trap about who would want Ekin Su dead and was continuously targeting me. Also, definitely not voting out CT. #TheTraitorsUS,” Janelle added.

Big Brother All-Star Janelle Pierzina laughs at a story from Larsa Pippen. Pic credit: @JanellePierzina/X

The Traitors 2 is streaming on Peacock.