Pump Rules: Katie Maloney reveals why she and Tom Schwartz were forced to go public with their split

Katie Maloney opens up about her split from husband and Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney recently opened up about why she and her soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Schwartz were forced to reveal their split.

The former couple shocked their fans, followers, and loved ones when they announced their separation in March 2022. The couple had been together for over 12 years when the news went public. Although some wondered if there was strain within their marriage, many were genuinely surprised when the announcement hit social media.

Now, Katie reveals that the whispers and rumors of trouble in paradise all but forced her and Tom to take the gossip head on and let the world know the status of their marriage.

Katie Maloney says she doesn’t appreciate people speaking for her, shares why she and Pump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz went public with their split

While filling a guest spot on Dear Media’s Relationsh*t with Kamie Crawford podcast, Katie set the record straight about why they handled the situation by posting separate statements on Instagram.

“There was a lot of speculation and rumors happening,” Katie noted. “We were trying to just keep it private and go through some emotions and [keep] all of that just between us, then, on a need-to-know basis, friends and family before we made anything public. But it just started creeping out there. So we then we went Instagram, as you do.”

She continued to share that once she and Tom uploaded their posts to Instagram, she felt a sense of relief, mostly due to the fact that the idea of people discussing her and her marriage made her feel “massively uncomfortable.”

“There were all these things swirling around and I don’t like people speaking for me and saying things that aren’t true,” she added.

Katie says her family supported her decision to end her marriage to Tom and just want her to be ‘happy’

During the same appearance, Katie elaborated on the situation and shared her family’s response to learning that her marriage to Tom would be coming to an end. According to Katie, they were nothing short of supportive.

“Finally when I did open up and talk to my best friend and my mom, they were like, ‘Katie, we’ve seen it. We’ve seen the dynamic between you guys. And as long as you were happy, we just thought, Well, if she’s happy, then fine. But you don’t deserve this,’” she stated.

The particular issue in question when it came to the marital troubles for Katie and Tom stemmed from what seemed like his inability to grow as a person.

Katie said she couldn’t help but question, “You sit around and wait for someone to start behaving differently or act right. And then it’s just like, why am I sitting, hoping and waiting for something like that?”

The You’re Gonna Love Me podcast host continued to explain that at a certain point she felt as though she was “disrespecting” herself.

She further clarified that there was a time in her relationship when she was displaying destructive behaviors, but said her relationship was more important to her so she got her act together.

“When my behavior was destructive and hurtful to the relationship, I got my s**t together because God forbid I destroy this relationship that is so important to me.”

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Katie has officially filed for divorce from Tom and said there’s no chance of a reconciliation.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.